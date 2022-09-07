+
Science

Escaped Ukrainian chimpanzee is safely lured back home with a raincoat and a bike ride

Who let this chimp watch Curious George?

Chimpanzee; Ukraine; zoo
Canva

Chimp goes home with a raincoat and bicycle.

Some stories are just too cute to keep to ourselves and this one about an escaped chimp is one of them. Ukraine has been locked in a battle with Russia for months now, which obviously decreases the foot traffic of civilians. But the traffic decrease at the zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, had Chichi, a 13-year-old chimpanzee, so bored that she escaped to wander around the city.

One could assume that she was looking for the people. After 13 years in a zoo where people come to you to tell you how pretty you are, a chimp is bound to miss the attention. Chichi escaped on September 5, certainly giving unsuspecting onlookers a shock. Thankfully, her escapades didn't last too long, although if I personally ran into a chimpanzee while trying to grab a cup of coffee, 15 seconds would've been too long. Chichi was caught after about two hours in Kharkiv's Freedom Square not far from the zoo, according to NBC.

Chichi had a nice day out and you may think the story ends there, but the way that they lured her back to the zoo is like something out of a "Curious George" book. In the viral video you see that the zookeeper, Victoria Kozyreva, brought her raincoat to Freedom Square and then sat and chatted with the chimp. After a few minutes of catching the zookeeper up on her fugitive shenanigans, the chimp slipped on the yellow raincoat before hitching a ride on a bicycle back to her enclosure.

Kozyreva told NBC, "It wasn’t difficult to convince her, all that's needed is negotiations. There was rain. I talked to her and invited with my jacket, helped to put it on and gave her a hug." Chimpanzees are extremely intelligent animals; they're able to solve puzzles and learn to communicate with sign language so it's no surprise Chichi was able to escape her enclosure without much difficulty. According to NBC, Kozyreva has known the chimp since it was in childhood … or would that be chimphood? Either way, she's known the chimp a long time, which could have played a part in it being willing to negotiate.

Surely Chichi has an amazing story to tell the other chimps at the zoo and hopefully none of them get the same idea from her adventures. The sight of a chimpanzee in a raincoat preparing for a ride on a bicycle will certainly bring a smile to just about anyone's face. Whoever's been reading the chimps "Curious George" books, keep it up because this is the cutest capture the internet has ever seen.

While the war continues in Ukraine, it's easy to forget the animals caught in the middle of conflict and their caregivers possibly unable to access everything they need. If you'd like to help efforts to care for the zoo animals in Ukraine you can donate through the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums. If you'd like to help domestic animals in Ukraine you can reach out to the Humane Society International for ways to help.

ukraine
Health

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

Joy

Mom hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances in her kitchen

The little kick at the end is the cherry on top.

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Watch mom try to recreate TikTok dances.

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok can land you on some pretty interesting videos, including some that seem impossible. People upload all kinds of things to the platform, anywhere from rants about real versus fake grass to showing off their crazy amazing talent. For one mom on TikTok, watching other people exude rhythm while joining the latest dance craze was no longer good enough so she decided to join them. Yep, your everyday suburban mom with four kids and a knack for making sound effects decided to put down the toddler and shake her hips to the beat. It's hilarious.

tiktok
Joy

1991 blooper clip of Robin Williams and Elmo is a wholesome nugget of comedic genius

Robin Williams is still bringing smiles to faces after all these years.

Canva via wikicommons and flicker

Robin Williams and Elmo (Kevin Clash) bloopers.

This article originally appeared on 06.30.22


The late Robin Williams could make picking out socks funny, so pairing him with the fuzzy red monster Elmo was bound to be pure wholesome gold. Honestly, how the puppeteer, Kevin Clash, didn’t completely break character and bust out laughing is a miracle. In this short outtake clip, you get to see Williams crack a few jokes in his signature style while Elmo tries desperately to keep it together.

Williams has been a household name since what seems like the beginning of time, and before his death in 2014, he would make frequent appearances on "Sesame Street." The late actor played so many roles that if you were ask 10 different people what their favorite was, you’d likely get 10 different answers. But for the kids who spent their childhoods watching PBS, they got to see him being silly with his favorite monsters and a giant yellow canary. At least I think Big Bird is a canary.

When he stopped by "Sesame Street" for the special “Big Bird's Birthday or Let Me Eat Cake” in 1991, he was there to show Elmo all of the wonderful things you could do with a stick. Williams turns the stick into a hockey stick and a baton before losing his composure and walking off camera. The entire time, Elmo looks enthralled … if puppets can look enthralled. He’s definitely paying attention before slumping over at the realization that Williams goofed a line. But the actor comes back to continue the scene before Elmo slinks down inside his box after getting Williams’ name wrong, which causes his human co-star to take his stick and leave.

The little blooper reel is so cute and pure that it makes you feel good for a few minutes. For an additional boost of serotonin, check out this other (perfectly executed) clip about conflict that Williams did with the two-headed monster. He certainly had a way of engaging his audience, so it makes sense that even after all of these years, he's still greatly missed.

robin williams
