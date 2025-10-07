If your cat keeps knocking things on the floor, the problem might actually be you
"Nice glass you got there. Be ashame if it...(shattering noise)...fell."
Cats can be jerks. Or, at least, they seem like they're being jerks because so much of their normal cat behavior can appear to be naughty or vindictive. Many aspects of cat behavior often leave feline owners scratching their heads while their cats are busy scratching their couches. But one thing that can both tickle and infuriate cat owners at the same time is their pet's inclination to knock things off of counters, tables, refrigerators, shelves, or anything that sits above the ground.
Sometimes owners are lucky, and whatever is being tested for gravity that day isn't breakable, but, more often than not, they're left carefully cleaning shards of glass. While it may seem that cats are tossing your aunt's vase to the floor just for the fun of it, there are actually very logical reasons for why they're displaying this behavior, and one of them could be you.
Who, me? The cat's innocent gaze says it all.Photo credit: Canva
Why do cats love knocking things over?
People who don't own cats may think the solution is simple–stop leaving things on countertops. But in actuality, cats don't knock things over all the time. In fact, they can walk past the same object a million times, then suddenly decide to redecorate. Sometimes it's easy to spot when the urge strikes them because they'll slowly stick that fluffy paw out while looking at you across the room. The paw goes back down when they're told "No," only for them to swipe the very thing they weren't supposed to quickly.
While every cat owner may not understand their cat's behavior, there is still a reason for the things they do. According to PetMD, one of the reasons cats make things go splat is boredom. "Bored cats who have little stimulation in their environment may find ways to entertain themselves. And when kitties are left alone for hours with nothing to do and no one to interact with, your trinkets will end up on the floor."
Curious cat explores the kitchen counter.Photo credit: Canva
How to get your cat to stop knocking things over?
Providing your cat with mental stimulation throughout the day can help alleviate boredom. There are mental puzzles that require your feline friend to find the hidden treats in different parts of a fairly large toy. This can create entertainment while you're out of the house, but there are also a plethora of cat toys that can be used for more interactive play.
Another reason a cat may toss your favorite figurine to the floor is instincts. Cat behavioral expert and consultant for Feline Minds, Mikel Delgado, tells Rover, "It’s common for cats to investigate their environment and to move things with their paws." He added, "Some items might even feel prey-like when touched with a paw, which may stimulate play or hunting behavior. Their paw [pads] are very sensitive, and touching objects is one way they can gather information about them.”
A tender moment: woman gives her cat a loving kiss.Photo credit: Canva
Just like kids, cats are curious, which can lead them to push things over to see what happens. Maybe the lid will make a wobbly whirling sound as it finds its resting spot on the floor. Perhaps the blue cup makes a different sound than the clear glass. The only way to answer the maybes floating around in their little brains is to silently yell, "Timber!" and shove the object off of its resting place.
However, the primary reason for this behavior, which may be surprising to cat owners, is that they, the owners themselves, may indeed be the reason their cat sends their favorite things crashing to the ground. That's right, it could inadvertently be the cat owner's fault. The shoving behavior could be an attention-seeking tactic that has worked previously, so now, when your tabby is tired of you plugging away on your computer, they send something flying. After hearing something that sounds fragile hit the ceramic tile in the kitchen, you sprint to check to see what fell and find your cat swishing its tail and looking smug.
Delgado tells Rover, “If every time your cat tries to bat something off a table, you immediately look at them or run over, they can figure out that this is a great way to get your attention."
PetMD seconds this thought process, saying, "No one loves their cat spilling a water glass onto the floor. However, pet parents might unknowingly reinforce that behavior by talking to their cat or picking them up when they approach. Cats are quick learners; it doesn’t take long for them to figure out that when they begin pushing a glass closer to the table’s edge, their favorite people respond and give them attention."
If your favorite feline has a serious problem keeping their paws on the ground around your favorite things, you may want to put those delicate objects away. Only leave out the things that you don't mind taking a tumble or two. Delgado offers some other suggestions, including providing a more enriching environment by purchasing mentally stimulating cat toys, setting up a catio, and scheduling more playtime.