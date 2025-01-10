12 birds that are so bizarre-looking it's hard to believe they're actually real
Mother Nature's weirdos bring unending delight to oddity-lovers everywhere.
Many of us see birds every day and don't give them much thought, but as 1 out of 3 Americans consider themselves "birdwatchers," it's clear our feathered friends pique a lot of people's interest. Maybe it's our ongoing fascination with the mechanics of flying. Maybe it's the diversity of bird song ranging from lovely melody to annoying alarm clock. Maybe it's beautiful colors and patterns of their feathers.
Or maybe it's that among the beautiful and majestic birds in the world there are also some oddballs, just absolutely bizarre-looking bird species who seem more like cartoon characters than actual animals. Ever see a bird you just can't look away from because it's so strange? You're about to.
Here are 12 bird species that seem too weird to exist but actually do.
King Vulture
King vultures are colorful, that's for sure.Photo credit: Canva
On the one hand, the King Vulture sports some beautiful bright colors. On the other hand, well…yeah. There's a lot going on here and so many places for the eye to go, but I can't stop looking at what appears to be a raw chicken bursting from its chest all Alien-like. Yeesh.
Bearded Reedling
"Why is your face in the middle of your body sir?" Scroll through and see the way the Bearded Reedling holds himself in the splits between two reeds. He's like a little mustachioed Jack Black—round but surprisingly flexible. Or for the "So I Married and Axe Murderer" fans, "Like Sputnik—spherical but quite pointy at parts."
Shoebill Stork
The Shoebill Stork's stare is disconcerting.Photo credit: Canva
This is not the stork I imagine bringing babies. This is the stork that imagine eats babies and then haunts my dreams. Why do its eyes look so human-like and yet also animatronic? I can't decide if this bird looks extra real or extra fake. My brain can't take it in.
King of Saxony Bird of Paradise
Imagine having to haul these long head wires around all the time.markaharper1/Wikimedia Commons (left), Photo credit: Canva (right)
Male King of Saxony Birds of Paradise have two unusual features: One is their two extremely long plumes—modified feathers referred to as "head wires"—that extend from their brow and get swung around to woo the ladies. The other is the strange sound that they make in their home habitat in New Guinea, which sounds almost electronic.
Magnificent Frigatebird
Best name ever.Photo credit: Canva
"Ah, you Magnificent Frigatebird, you." The name just invites admiration and respect, doesn't it? Better than Water Balloon Breasted Freak of Nature Bird, which seems more fitting.
Rhinoceros Hornbill
Rhinoceros Hornbills look like they have an extra beak like a spare tire.Photo credit: Canva
"Excuse me, you seem to have a beak…on your beak." What is the point of this? Does it bother them? Do the other birds make fun of them? It just seems so arbitrary, like there were a bunch of beaks leftover that Mother Nature didn't want to go to waste so she just plopped them on their heads.
Secretary Bird
Secretary Birds are oddly leggy.Photo credit: Canva
The headdress is one thing. Bold. Attractive. But zoom out to the full picture and the term "all legs" comes to mind. Why "secretary" though? Funnily enough, it's because they look like male secretaries of old who wore gray tailcoats and short black pants and always had pencils tucked behind their ears. You can see how the resemblance resulted in the name.
Tufted Puffin
Tufted Puffins almost look human with their hair swooshes.Photo credit: Canva
Draco Malfoy? Donald Trump? The Tufted Puffin resembles different people depending on who you ask, but there's definitely a human element to those bleach blond tufts all swooped back.
Marabou Stork
Marabou Storks are not the most attractive birds.Photo credit: Canva
Hard not to stare at the air sac of the Marabou Stork, isn't it? I don't even know what to say other than "Wow." Just all around, "Wow."
Western Parotia
The Western Parotia doing its fancy mating dance.JJ Harrison/Wikimedia Commons
If you've ever watched "Our Planet" with David Attenborough, you probably recognize this guy. The Western Parotia is a gorgeous fellow, especially when he makes himself a skirt during his whirly twirly mating dance.
Greater Sage Grouse
The Greater Sage Grouse puffing up his sacs.Bureau of Land Management (Public Domain)
Is it an urchin or a bird? Hard to tell. And what the heck are those things popping out of its chest? Are they eggs? They look like eggs.
You can see what's happening in the video below, but be sure to have the sound on because it's an audio-visual display the Greater Sage Grouse is known for. (Yes, it's a mating thing.)
- YouTubeyoutu.be
And last but definitely not least, we have the giggle-worthy Blue Footed Booby.
Blue Footed Booby
Yes, their feet really are that blue.Photo credit: Canva
What makes our booby friends' feet that beautiful color? The blue comes from the nutrients of fresh fish they eat, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The brighter the blue, the healthier they are. Still hard to believe that's really what their feet naturally look like, though. So wild.
Seriously, who needs AI generated images when Mother Nature gives us such delightfully strange oddities in the real world?