She spent nearly a record year in space. When she finally got home, her dog was over the moon.

Christina Koch blasted off into space on March 14, 2019, on what would be a historic 328 days at the International Space Station (ISS).



Over that time, she was part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk. She also set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. While at the ISS, she conduced six spacewalks, spending over 42 hours outside the station.

Koch and crew conducted countless experiments at the ISS, focusing on technology development, biology, and the search for evidence of dark matter.

"I didn't necessarily know what this mission was going to turn into when I launched," Koch told ABC News. "But I think one of the things about the astronaut corps is that we are taught to be adaptable and to be ready for anything in a mission that comes our way."





Welcome home, @Astro_Christina. From the first all-female spacewalk to 328 days on @Space_Station, we can't wait to see where you take us next. #CongratsChristina pic.twitter.com/VqNNkm8MIv

— The Boeing Company (@Boeing) February 6, 2020

After nearly a year in space, Koch was obviously happy to make it home on Thursday. But you know who looked even more excited? Her dog LBD (short for Little Brown Dog).

Koch posted a video of their reunion Thursday on social media and it's quickly gone viral. As LBD sees Koch coming up the driveway, he scratches the door and his tail whips around like crazy. Once Koch comes through the door he can't stop licking her face.

"Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!" Koch wrote on Twitter.