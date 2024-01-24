Adam Sandler shares the funny and unexpected reason Harrison Ford asked him to wash his car
They met at Carrie Fisher's party.
By the time Adam Sandler was in his early 30s, he had starred on TV’s “Saturday Night Live” and on the big screen in “Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore,” so he was no stranger to celebrities. But in a 2017 appearance on "Conan," he admitted being starstruck when he met “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star Harrison Ford at Carrie Fisher’s party in the late ‘90s.
Fisher, Ford’s “Star Wars” co-star, had worked with Sandler, punching up Drew Barrymore’s lines in “The Wedding Singer.”
Sandler ran into Ford and he was shocked that he knew who he was. “And then Harrison Ford looks at me … gives me like, ‘Is that you?’ kind of thing… And then he comes over and he’s like, ‘You’re the guy from the Billy Madison…’ He goes, ‘I would love for you to come over to my house’ and I was like, ‘Yeah… And then he goes, ‘And I would love for you to wash my car,” Sandler recalled.
The “Uncut Gems” star said there was a reason for the strange request.
“He (Harrison Ford) goes, ‘My kids think you’re funny and it would just be such a kick for them to see that.’ And I was like, ‘OK,'” Sandler continued.
Harrison Ford Asked Adam Sandler To Wash His Car | CONAN on TBS
Later, on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Sandler admitted that he never washed Ford’s car, but the two have become [friendly] over the years. “I know him well now. Two times in a row, when there were fires in our neighborhood, we had to check into a hotel and Harrison was at the same hotel,” he told DeGeneres.
“I consider myself tight with Harrison now,” he said.