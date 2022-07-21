Behold 'watermelon pizza,' TikTok's latest and weirdest food trend
Suddenly pineapple doesn't feel so controversial.
Just when you think that all flavors of pizza have been created, guess again. A new version has rolled out and it’s taking the internet by storm.
Its name? Watermelon pizza. You read that right. Watermelon + pizza. It’s a thing.
You might be picturing watermelon as the topping in this unique dish—much like its fruity predecessor, the pineapple. But no. As the creator of watermelon pizza, Oliver Paterson, reveals in his now viral TikTok, the juicy fruit actually serves as the crust.
There are a few key details that make this recipe work, as Paterson, known on TikTok as @elburritomonster, explained to Fox News.
First, the watermelon has to be grilled on both sides for five minutes prior to toppings, to “remove as much moisture as possible to avoid a soggy mess,” according to Paterson.
It’s also “vital” to substitute the standard tomato-based sauce with barbecue sauce, as “BBQ is already a tried and tested flavor combination with watermelon.” (I for one did not know this to be true, but sweet and tangy is a pretty unbeatable combo.)
@elburritomonster
I can’t actually recommend this enough♬ Watermelon Sugar - Paul Moonlight
Lastly, Paterson swaps out chorizo for the usual pepperoni. Then, voila. You have a dish that “tastes sweet and smoky, with fatty salty richness,” he told Fox News.
However, get just one of these three things wrong and the results are less than fruitful. This was the case for Domino’s Pizza in Australia when it tried and hilariously failed to recreate Paterson’s recipe in its own TikTok video.
@dominosau
Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option 😏🍕Nah fr when we saw @elburritomonster make a watermelon pizza, we HAD to give it a go.♬ original sound - Domino’s Australia
Unsurprisingly, watermelon pizza has sparked a heated culinary debate online. Comments were across the board on this one, ranging between “I’m calling 911” to “I mean… add melted cheese to anything and it would be delicious.”
No one seems to agree on the legitimacy of this new flavor combination. Still, watermelon has undoubtedly done the impossible—using it for pizza has put an end to the war on pineapple.
“Suddenly pineapple on pizza isn’t so bad,” one person admitted in the comments.
Another conceded, “Pineapple on pizza is normal compared to this.”
There you have it, folks. Watermelon isn’t just for outdoor picnics and a Harry Styles song. Not anymore.
Paterson seems to know a thing or two about creating quirky snack options. His TikTok is an online buffet of unique food creations—in particular, epic burritos.
You name it, and the guy has somehow turned it into a burrito. I’m not kidding.
Like this Scotch egg burrito:
@elburritomonster
Would you eat a Chorizo Scotch Egg and Chicken Burrito? 😅♬ Gone up in Flames - Morning Runner
Why choose between a Scotch egg and a burrito, when you can have both?
Or this made-with-leftovers burrito:
@elburritomonster
Best use of leftover KFC 😋♬ Paper Planes - M.I.A.
Un-clucking-believable.
And here's beef Wellington in burrito form:
@elburritomonster
Have a look at the recipe if you’re in the mood for a ✨ fancy✨ Beef Welly Burrito 😁♬ original sound - Elburritomonster
The cooking instructions are sung to Billie Eilish, no less.
As for his watermelon pizza, it might become a passing internet trend, as so many things on TikTok are. Or, it might surpass the Hawaiian, who knows? The only thing to know for sure is that life is about all kinds of experimentation.