A guy made every every president into a 'cool guy with a mullet' and the images deliver
All 46 got a Dog the Bounty Hunter makeover.
Like it or not, we’ve entered the age of artificial intelligence, and although that may be scary for some and there are ethical issues to consider, one guy in Florida thinks it’s a great way to make people laugh. Cam Harless, the host of The Mad Ones podcast, used AI to create portraits of every U.S. president looking “cool” with a mullet hairstyle, and the results are hilarious.
The mullet is a notorious hairdo known as the "business in the front, party in the back" look. It's believed that the term "mullet" was coined by the rap-punk-funk group Beastie Boys in 1994.
While cool is in the eye of the beholder, Harless seems to believe it means looking like a cross between Dog the Bounty Hunter and Kenny Powers from “Eastbound and Down.”
Harless made the photos using Midjourney, an app that creates images from textual descriptions. "I love making AI art," Harless told Newsweek. "Often I think of a prompt, create the image and choose the one that makes me laugh the most to present on Twitter and have people try and guess my prompt."
"The idea of Biden with a mullet made me laugh, so I tried to make one with him and Trump together and that led to the whole list of presidents,” he continued.
Harless made AI photos of all 46 presidents with mullets and shared them on X, and the response has been tremendous. His first photo of Joe Biden with a mullet has nearly 75,000 likes and counting.
Here’s our list of the 14 best presidents with mullets. Check out Harless' thread here if you want to see all 46.
Joe Biden with an incredible blonde mane and a tailored suit. This guy takes no malarkey.
Donald Trump looking like a guy who has 35 different pairs of stonewashed jeans in his closet at Mar-a-Lago.
45. Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/QeaGStPgXL
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Barack Obama looking like he played an informant on "Starsky and Hutch" in 1976.
44. Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/6evMo4EgFU
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
George H.W. Bush looking like he plays bass in Elvis's backing band at the International Hotel in Vegas in '73.
Gerald Ford looking like the last guy on Earth that you want to owe money.
"C'mon down and get a great deal at Dick Nixon's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, right off the I-95 in Daytona Beach."
37. Richard Nixon pic.twitter.com/G66eqFbA3Z
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
"Who you calling Teddy? That's Theodore Roosevelt to you."
26. Theodore Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/uaf5ttVkXr
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Grover Cleveland is giving off some serious steampunk vibes here.
22. Grover Cleveland pic.twitter.com/WECEck8zlz
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Pray you never key Chester A. Arthur's Trans Am. If you know what's best for you.
21. Chester A Arthur pic.twitter.com/siJZGgVIGc
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Honest Abe? More like Honest Babe. Am I right?
16. Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/djmXNi2BBa
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Franklin Pierce looking like your favorite New Romantic singer from 1982. Eat your heart out, Adam Ant.
14. Franklin Pierce pic.twitter.com/2AB4hpNWcX
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
"Daniel Day Lewis stole my look in 'Last of the Mohicans.'" — John Tyler
10. John Tyler pic.twitter.com/MGvzJoHIU9
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Many have tried the tri-level mullet but few pulled it off as beautifully as James Madison.
4. James Madison pic.twitter.com/UzVR54OSqC
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Washington's mullet was like a white, fluffy cloud of freedom.
1. George Washington pic.twitter.com/gpQaVzXneC
— Cam Harless (@camharless) March 1, 2023
Find more cool, mulletted U.S. presidents here.
This article originally appeared three years ago.