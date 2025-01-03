Tom Holland recently broke up a fight between two guys in grocery store like it's no big deal
Imagine having Spider Man tell you to chill out.
Tom Holland has captured the hearts of people across the globe in his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe movies. He had big webs to fill and he has exceeded people's expectations making it difficult for the character to be played by someone else. But it wasn't just what he can do in the blue and red suit hanging from buildings while fighting fictional bad guys. Holland seems to be a genuinely kind human being.
Audiences get to see his kindness play out in candid moments with fans and the seemingly storybook romance he has with longterm girlfriend, Zendaya. You often see him not only being gentle with the Disney alum and fellow Spider-Man co-star, but you see how protective he is when paparazzi is getting too close. People swoon over how he steps back from the spotlight during her events so the moment isn't about them as a couple but focused on her.
But there seems to be even more that further shows his kind, protective nature that some may not expect. In a recent interview with Men's Health where the celebrity covered a range of topics from his British accent annoying his parents to going grocery shopping, Holland spilled a little unexpected information.
Yes, he can still do a backflip but as he's pushing 30 he fears he may not be able to do that much longer. The last time he indulged the curiosity of his young cousin by proving he can still defy gravity, he pulled all the muscles in his stomach and couldn't laugh for a week. Turns out Spider-Man is becoming a little more human with age, soon he'll be on the ground more often than not like the rest of us mortals.
The biggest surprising revelation from the lengthy interview was that Holland not only does his own grocery shopping at Whole Foods like the rest of us, but he channels his Marvel alter ego when needed. On one of his recent shopping trips, the youngest Avenger notices a commotion behind him only to realize it's two men fighting. Instead of backing away or alerting authorities, Holland jumps right in the mix and pulls one of the men away.
"They’re like going at it, right behind me," he tells Men's Health. "I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down."
The experience must've been surreal for the guy Holland pulled away from the fight. How exactly do you explain that Spider-Man pulled you away from a fight without sounding like you're making it up? But Holland is known by those close to him for being someone that deeply cares for others.
"Tom is somebody who cares a lot about other people. He has a sense of responsibility and duty," Director Joe Russo who co-directed Captain America: Civil War tells the magazine before adding more later. "The thing that impresses me the most is that he has become an international movie star from the time we met him until now. He is hounded by the press. He’s in a very high-profile relationship. And he has remained exactly the same through all of it. Completely genuine, completely earnest, and as lovable as he was the day he first walked into our office for his first audition.”
There you have it. Holland has always been a kind person that sincerely cares about other people, so it's unsurprising that he stepped in the deescalate a physical altercation.