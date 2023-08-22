A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite
Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.
It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.
That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.
A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"
But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.
As the students part to let her through, we see some of them holding up signs and smiling. Then we see a man down on one knee.
How fast was that adrenaline switch from fight-or-flight to genuine joy? Seriously, the fearlessness with which she ran into that room is as heartening as the proposal itself.
People in the comments loved it:
"She is so strong. She was running towards the chaos to stop it with her bare hands. What a fighter. This is the best proposal ever."
"That was the 'Not in my school!' run! 😂😂😂😂"
"Fearless teachers are the ones that deserve the most respect."
"Don’t marry her, she has to join the Avengers."
The students were clearly thrilled to be a part of the sweet proposal, and the teacher's immediate and enthusiastic "yes" made it all that much sweeter.
Definitely a moment none of these students—or their teacher—will ever forget.
This article originally appeared on 4.12.23