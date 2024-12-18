Abandoned dog was nearly a statue from dirty, matted fur. Watch his rescue transformation.
His back legs were stiff from all the fur and dirt, but he found a kind human to help.
Most people will never understand what would drive a person to abandon an animal that depends on them for survival. Circumstances can quickly change in people's lives, which may cause them to not be able to care for their beloved pet, but typically if someone can no longer care for their pets they'll look for fosters, rescues or no kill shelters that will care for them.
Unfortunately, everyone doesn't make these sorts of efforts to ensure their pet is safe and loved. A DJ in Atlanta, Georgia, who goes by the moniker DJ Bae, recently became the unexpected dog mom of a dog that seems to have been abandoned. The woman wasn't intending on taking in the pup that kept following her and her little yorkie, Prince, but the pitiful looking dog just wouldn't leave her alone.
Realizing the dog needed assistance, as he could barely see through the matted fur over his eyes along with the stiffness in his back legs when walking, the DJ decided to do what she could. With the help of her mom, DJ Bae shaved down the thick, dirty, wool-like fur seemingly weighing down the small dog. He truly looked uncomfortable and DJ Bae quickly realized there was nothing wrong with his back legs—they were only stiff from the excessive amount of matted soiled fur.
@djbae__ He followed me and Prince home! I dont want to keep him but i do want to help find him a good home!!! #dog #atlanta #fyp
The hiphop mixer for Streetz 94.5, documents her journey with the small white pup on her social media pages where her audience has been offering up advice and help. In fact, it was one of the people that saw her video of the badly neglected dog who offered free grooming services with their mobile grooming business, Canine Confetti.
After the grooming service, DJ Bae explains in a YouTube update, "at that time we couldn't tell whether anything...was like his leg was like broken but as I said to you before, the hair was so thick on his leg, it really was like a coat. Like he was wearing a coat on top of a coat. His nails were extremely long. You could literally just feel his spine, you could see his ribs. He just was really skinny. Really malnourished. He was extremely hungry, oh my goodness the boy can eat."
@djbae__ S/O to my mama bear!! She came through and helped clean him up a bit!! I have found a mobile groomer and hes getting groomed tomorrow!! #fyp #atlanta
Lucky has been to the vet, and they diagnosed him with a skin infection and patched up his broken dew claw. The four-legged friend also received all of his vaccinations and was microchipped. The vet estimates that the pup is between 4 and 6 years old, while DJ Bae thinks he may be younger due to how healthy his teeth are and how much energy he has.
"He really acts like a baby. He's a ball of energy. All he wants to do is play, he harasses Prince...he harasses Prince. Prince could be sleep, he goes to Prince bed like 'hey play with me," she shares in the update video.
@djbae__ First off, thank you @canineconfettillc She is a mobile groomer out of Cumming,GA area and she pulled up, was patient with the pup and got it done!! Secondly, Thank you to my Bae'sties who helped us through!! Yall are the REAL MVP!!!! Thank you to everyone who has reached out thus far!! Your help is appreciated!! He is really boney, his skin is really dry, he's extremely and thirsty, his stool is soft at first and then runny... He needs to be neutered but he is well behaved when he is not around other dogs. Besides all that, he is HAPPY and CLEAN!! And still needs a loving home! I'm not going to just give him to just anyone though so come correct! Contact me if interested! Im going to start a GoFundMe… just not sure how much to ask for so i can get him neutered I'm being transparent because i really want to find out about his health and get him a new home. Thank you #fyp #atlanta #doglover
DJ Bae admits that she did not want to keep the dog when she first started caring for him but he has since grown on her, shifting her stance to 50/50. Lucky, who got his name from DJ Bae's mom, already seemed to be housebroken and somewhat trained as he's learning quickly how to play with his new brother, Prince. Thanks to an Amazon Wishlist, Lucky has been getting lots of gifts to help him get comfortable in his new home. You can follow along with Lucky's journey on DJ Bae's TikTok page.
You can watch the full one month update video below: