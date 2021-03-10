Watch these reactions of people seeing deceased relatives come 'back to life' in new app
A new app called MyHeritage Deep Nostalgia turns static photos into short, animated videos that seemingly bring their subjects back to life. The video uses deepfake technology to animate the photos so they smile, blink, and turn their heads.
The app then allows you to post the videos on social media so you can share your heritage with the world.
The app has given millions the chance to see their ancestors come alive like never before. It's especially powerful to see moving pictures of those whose likeness was never captured on video.
The new app has started a trend on TikTok where people share their reactions to seeing their family members come to life, many for the first time.
TikTokker CarolLigh30 has no video of her mother so seeing an animated version of her was beyond words.
@caroleigh30 ##greenscreenvideo I have no videos of her so this MEANT SO MUCH to me🥺 ##myheritage ##imissyou
♬ record before u listen - penny lane
This woman can't believe she's seeing an animated version of her grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
@grannycoybundy This was so amazing💜 my grandmothers 💜💜💜👑 ##animation ##oldphotos ##myheritage ##ancestry ##photoanimation
♬ Stand Up (from Harriet) - Cynthia Erivo
This TikTokker showed his parents animated photos of their parents and their reactions were powerful.
This guy used an app that animates pictures and shows his parents their parents from r/nextfuckinglevel
The app isn't just used to bring older relatives back to life, TikTok user hallietannery used it to reconnect with her bestie.
@hallietannery I decided to hop on this trend... it is the best thing I have ever done. I miss my bestfriend so much😭##greenscreenvideo ##myheritage
♬ GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL - HARDY
When we look at old, black-and-white photos it can be hard to really connect with the people in them because we are used to seeing the world in vibrant colors. But the MyHeritage app makes them move in realistic ways so they become much more relatable.
While the technology is pretty groundbreaking, the sky's the limit for this new form of artificial intelligence. So the only question is, when will it be so good that we can actually have a conversation with the people from our past or even have them over for dinner?
