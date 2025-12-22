Mom sends teen son to his first solo doctor's visit. His 'frantic' texts to her are so endearing.
It's a rite of passage we've all been through.
It's easy to poke fun of young people complaining about "adulting," but in truth, everyone runs the How To Do All The Grown-Up Things gauntlet at some point. Some adult things we pick up intuitively, some things we figure out through trial and error, and some things have to be explicitly taught.
But there are some things that fall into the gap between what kids need to know and what parents think to teach them, and many of those things are found on forms at the doctor's office.
A viral post from a mom sharing texts from her 17-year-old son on his first solo trip to the doctor provides a perfect illustration of that fact and it has people everywhere rolling.
Going to the doctor by yourself for the first time seems simple at first glance, but then come all the forms and all the paperwork. Most teens aren't super sharp on insurance, family medical history, and what questions they should be asking in the exam room. So when Cheryl's son took on this endeavor for the first time, he quickly found himself in over his head.
"My 17 year old went to the doctor alone for the first time," the post from @wisco_cheryl reads. "Here are the frantic texts I got…he barely survived."
@wisco_cheryl
#boymom #17 #adulting #doctor #text #funny #momsoftiktok #momlife #haha #humor #wisconsin #fyp #myson #funnymoments #momtok #momsover30 #momhumor #vibes #parentsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok
With "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan playing in the background, we see a series of texts from the son:
"What do I even say when I get there"
"What's my social security number"
"What's DOB"
"Nevermind I got it"
"They gave me so many papers to write on"
"They're gonna touch my nustack"
"Nvm fault alarm" (He meant "false alarm.")
And for her part, Mom responded with a half dozen laughing emojis followed up by a hand and peanut emojis.
Mom Cheryl got a kick out of her teen son's panicked messages. Giphy
The son's texts are funny in part because they're totally to be expected. Seriously, at some point, you run across acronyms like DOB for the first time—how are you supposed to know what it means? Maybe you figure out by context, or maybe you have to ask, but it's not like that's something they teach you in school. And the social security number? At some point, every American has to commit their social security number to memory, but you just don't until you do.
And that's just the basic stuff. Forms can be legitimately confusing beyond that. Heck, I have my own adult children and I still find myself baffled by questions on forms at the doctor's office sometimes. What the heck does co-insurance even mean? Do I have it? No idea. I don't think I do, but maybe I'm wrong? Insurance details remain a mystery decades into adulthood.
Add in the extra anxiety a lot of young people have when it comes to in-person interactions, and you can see how a simple doctor's visit could be completely overwhelming.
So naturally, a teen who is just starting to walk the path of adulthood is going to have a million questions, and it's truly fortunate when young people have parents they're able to text and ask all their "silly questions" when needed.
With compassionate hilarity, people in the comments shared their own examples of not-quite-adult mishaps from their lives and their kids. It did not disappoint:
"At 21 I said my occupation was white and it still keeps me up at night. I'm 32."
"My son text me 'what's my maiden name' for the application for a job."
"While at urgent care, my son wrote 'mom' on the line asking for his primary care provider."
"My brother asked my mom when his last menstrual cycle was when he went to the doctors by himself for the first time."
"One time kid i hired back in the day filled out 'Next of Kin: Mom' and then 'Relationship: Good' on a onboarding packet. lol."
"My son when asked if he had the chicken pox shot 'I don't think so I'm not around chickens' 😂😂😂😂"
But one doctor's office worker had the best response of all:
"As someone who works in a drs office I’m always so proud of the teens. You can tell they’re nervous but they do such a good job 😊."
@madmedicine
Y’all got this! 🙂 #doctorsappointment #tiktokdoctor #adulting101 #humanbody #SyncYourMiO #spanglish #cameraroll
There's no one set age when your teenager will be "ready" to go to the doctor on their own. Experts recommend a gradual approach rather than throwing them in the deep end. You could handle the paperwork and let them handle the exam on their own. Next time, you could coach them through check-in before finally letting them do the whole thing independently on the next visit.
In any case, that's what we love to see—an acknowledgment that these young folks are doing alright as they learn the million little things they need to learn to go out on their own in the world. Here's to the parents and other grown-ups who remember what it was like to not know things and help the kids out, even when their questions might seem silly to us.
This article was originally published in September. It has been updated.
- Doctor explains why he checks a dead patient's Facebook before notifying their parents ›
- 'SNL' might have just come up with the perfect way for convincing men to go to the doctor ›
- A doctor in India stuck in traffic abandons his car and runs 45 minutes to perform surgery ›
- 'Yo dawg…you need an ambulance.' Woman shares funny first encounter with a Gen Z doctor. ›