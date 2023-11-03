Incredibly-talented woman can change her accent so quickly people can't tell where she's from
The Language Blondie is impressive.
Some people have an innate ability to pick up languages. One of the indicators that someone can quickly learn multiple languages is their musical ear. Those who can distinguish tones can also detect minor pronunciation differences between different languages, such as how a “D” is pronounced differently in English versus Spanish.
Studies also show that people who are great at picking up multiple languages have good memories, and they can encode things in long-term memory and retrieve them quickly.
An excellent example of someone who has the innate ability to pick up multiple languages and knows how to have fun with them is Teona Sima, who goes by The Language Blondie on special media. She is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Macedonian and Turkish. She also has the incredible ability to speak languages in the accents of people from other countries.
Here’s a video that went viral on TikTok with over 40 million views where she speaks English in 12 different accents: American English, Greek, Australian, French, Russian, Spanish, Macedonian, British English, Serbian, Indian, Turkish and Italian.
Can you figure out where she’s from, originally, just by hearing her do multiple accents?
@thelanguageblondie
#accentchallenge #accent #accents #languages #language #languagelearning #accentqueen #imitation #american #british #english #australian #spanish #french #italian #turkish #greek #serbian #macedonian #russian #fyp #tiktok #viral #fypシ #indian #acting #challenge #polyglot
Sima has an incredible ability to interpret the English language with multiple accents, so she must be from an English-speaking country, right? Nope, she is actually from Macedonia, a country in southeastern Europe, where the native tongue is Macedonian. Over 1.3 million people speak Macedonian as a first language.
Currently, Sima is a student at the American University in Bulgaria and is a marketing intern.
Sima told Unilad that her ability to mimic other accents has allowed her to convince others that she is from Ireland, Los Angeles, and Australia. She says that she started to pick up her knack for accents at the age of 11 or 12.
"I grew up watching Superwoman, Miranda Sings, and Liza Koshy, and I imitated them a lot at home, which I think was crucial for my language learning skills as they involve a lot of careful listening and imitation," Sima explained.
She believes anyone can learn her language skills, but it takes time. "You will absolutely sound terrible in the beginning, but don’t get discouraged, practice, practice, practice, then practice some more, and you will inevitably master it!," she continued. "The important thing is to have fun with it and do your best to imitate exactly what you hear.”
Sima’s advice mirrors that of Emily Sabo, a linguistics researcher who says motivation is one of the most critical factors in language acquisition. People who find themselves in a new country where they don’t speak the language learn a lot faster than those who are studying it for fun.
Another one of Sima’s most impressive videos is where she pretends to be a newscaster speaking multiple languages: Serbian, Macedonian, Bulgarian, Greek, French, Spanish, Turkish and English (UK and US).
What’s great is not only does she appear to be a native speaker when doing the accents, but she has that proper serious newscaster delivery.
Here’s a video that went viral on TikTok with over 40 million views where she speaks English in 12 different accents: American English, Greek, Australian, French, Russian, Spanish, Macedonian, British English, Serbian, Indian, Turkish and Italian.
Can you figure out where she’s from, originally, just by hearing her do multiple accents?
[Video]
Sima has an incredible ability to interpret the English language with multiple accents, so she must be from an English-speaking country, right? Nope, she is actually from Macedonia, a country in southeastern Europe, where the native tongue is Macedonian. Over 1.3 million people speak Macedonian as a first language.
Currently, Sima is a student at the American University in Bulgaria and is a marketing intern.
Sima told Unilad that her ability to mimic other accents has allowed her to convince others that she is from Ireland, Los Angeles, and Australia. She says that she started to pick up her knack for accents at the age of 11 or 12.
"I grew up watching Superwoman, Miranda Sings, and Liza Koshy, and I imitated them a lot at home, which I think was crucial for my language learning skills as they involve a lot of careful listening and imitation," Sima explained.
She believes anyone can learn her language skills, but it takes time. "You will absolutely sound terrible in the beginning, but don’t get discouraged, practice, practice, practice, then practice some more, and you will inevitably master it!," she continued. "The important thing is to have fun with it and do your best to imitate exactly what you hear.”
Sima’s advice mirrors that of Emily Sabo, a linguistics researcher who says motivation is one of the most critical factors in language acquisition. People who find themselves in a new country where they don’t speak the language learn a lot faster than those who are studying it for fun.
Another one of Sima’s most impressive videos is where she pretends to be a newscaster speaking multiple languages: Serbian, Macedonian, Bulgarian, Greek, French, Spanish, Turkish and English (UK and US).
What’s great is not only does she appear to be a native speaker when doing the accents, but she has that proper serious newscaster delivery.
[Video]