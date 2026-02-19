This 77-year-old art curator is busting out her 'lit' Gen Z slang to reach young art lovers
"Chat, peep this bussin' clay dish from the 16th century."
Generation Z has its own slang that older generations, like Gen X and Millennials, have needed a literal translator to understand. However, thanks to social media, Gen Z's slang has caught on in recent years.
Most recently, a charming 77-year-old is using it to inspire younger generations to learn about art and art history. You may recognize Alison Luchs, curator of Early European Sculpture and deputy head of Sculpture and Decorative Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., from your FYP (For You Page).
Her delightful art history videos are blowing up on social media where she has been showing off her apt use of Gen Z slang. Luchs introduces new pieces of art to viewers and describes them with quintessential Gen Z slang terms, like "bussin,'" "money maxxing," and more.
In an interview with Good Morning America, Sydni Myers, the National Gallery of Art's social media manager, explained that the museum wanted to hop on the Gen Z slang trend that other museums and libraries had been spoofing. She offered a funny explanation of how the videos came together with the collaboration of Gen Z and Millennial employees.
"A bunch of Gen Zers and Millennials just shouting out different words at each other," Myers told Good Morning America.
As the idea gained traction, there was only one woman Myers wanted to star in the videos: Alison Luchs. Myers explained Luchs was "kind of a legend" at the museum and added that she has an "otherworldly cool presence."
Luchs dives into Gen Z slang
The museum dropped Luchs' first iconic video on December 18, 2025. Immediately, it became a massive hit as she described the history of a clay dish by Orazio Pompei titled "Dish with an allegorical subject" to viewers.
""Chat, peep this bussin' clay dish from the 16th century," she says in the video as she steps forward with some assistance from a National Gallery of Art intern. Luchs described the dish to viewers, noting, "Look how bro glazed it. He went goblin mode with all these colors. High key tough materials to work with. But he ate, and that glow still slaps 500 years later."
Luchs told Good Morning America about the success of her viral social media videos.
"I've always loved learning languages," she said.
A second video created by Luchs and the National Gallery of Art's social media team was released on January 13, 2026, and it was another banger for the museum.
When asked what her favorite Gen Z slang term was of the ones she's used, she replied, "My absolute favorite is 'the glow still slaps after 500 years.' That should be a motto for our collection, at least the collections I work with."
While the museum plans to release more content with Luchs, viewers react
Viewers absolutely adore Luchs, and she has seen the heartfelt comments from them. "I have [seen the comments] and they're wonderful. They're so touching," Luchs told Good Morning America.
Here's what they had to say:
"We don't see any crumbs on that dish. That must mean she ate. 💅"
"I'm so incredibly impressed, both by the plate and her delivery."
"I’m coming to the museum just to meet her."
"Protect her at all costs. ❤️"
"She entered a flow state."