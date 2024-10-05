Gen Z, Gen X and millennials share their 'boomer' complaints, proving old folks can be right
We all have an inner boomer that comes out from time to time.
Baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) have been taking a lot of heat over the past few years from younger generations who think that their me-first mentality helped create a world where the climate is getting warmer, the rich are getting richer, the poor are getting poorer and people born in the ‘40s and ‘50s still rule the modern workplace.
Boomers are also super frustrating because many can’t figure out modern technology, and the younger folks have to explain it until they are blue in the face.
Of course, these are all generational stereotypes that many baby boomers would reject. But they will probably stand up and cheer when they read a list of tweets inspired by X user @FvreignLL, who asked, “What is the most boomer complaint you have?” The post was embraced by younger people and received over 123 million views.
What’s the most boomer complaint you have?
— Lori Harvey Distant Cousin MEL 💕🥰 (@FvreignLL) June 5, 2024
Even though boomers are in the hot seat these days, just about everyone can agree that they’re right about many things that get under younger people’s skin, too. One of the recurring themes of the post was that people can’t stand the fact that we are overly dependent on technology, and often, instead of making things more accessible, it makes them more frustrating.
Here are 15 of the best ‘boomer complaints’ that younger people have, too.
People had a lot of thoughts on the state of customer service in 2024.
When i call for technical support please direct me to the RIGHT number the first time 🤏🏽 I hate being transferred to 5 different departments who have no idea how to help me & calling back 3 times while being placed on hold for 20+ minutes until i find the correct person 😵💫
— Lori Harvey Distant Cousin MEL 💕🥰 (@FvreignLL) June 7, 2024
Tipping culture has gotten out of hand
— Julian Godgiven (@JulianGodgiven) June 7, 2024
They also can’t stand the idea that technology has complicated things unnecessarily.
I don’t want to use a QR code to see a menu or store hours , give me a paper menu 😒
— Lori Harvey Distant Cousin MEL 💕🥰 (@FvreignLL) June 7, 2024
We need to stop trying to turn cars into glorified computers. I'm begging.
— Sloshin' Squid (@PinkInkling23) June 6, 2024
I don't want an app or create an account to order something or access information from your company website.
If you make me do that I'll just buy from somewhere else
— The Gentlemen's Outlaw (@TG_Outlaw) June 8, 2024
Phones need their headphones jack back
— Fatine ✨️ (@FatineArji) June 6, 2024
Technology has also made people super annoying. What's the point in paying $13 for a movie and scrolling through your phone in the theater the whole time?
Put your phone away during the movie.
— Brendon Marotta (@bdmarotta) June 8, 2024
We’ve also created a world that isn’t exactly kid-friendly.
There is nowhere for kids to hangout these days. Movies are too expensive, malls aren't as accessible, not enough parks, etc.
— King Kinvar (@KingKinvar) June 6, 2024
And, what happened to adults?
Adults shouldn’t dress like children. Jordans, Yeezys, “slides”, etc.
— Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) June 9, 2024
Whatever happened to paying for something once and then owning it? Or being able to own physical media so that you don’t have to pay every time you watch your favorite movie?
I wanna go back to blue-rays and DVDs and actually own the content I like. Fk streaming, yes to physical media!
— Octokraken (@Octokraken1) June 8, 2024
Why does everything good require a subscription🥺🥺
— simeon-sanai (@Naiknelofar788) June 15, 2024
Also, when did we all decide that almost every chip has to be kettle-cooked and made for people with cobalt teeth? Enjoying a snack shouldn't result in a $5,000 dental bill.
potato chips are too expensive and too hard these days
— Azealia Banks Apologist (no sin? cast a stone) (@celleblossom) June 6, 2024
Remember when coffee was a quarter? Boomers do. These days, it's common to spend $6 or $7 on a cup of Joe.
I remember when coffee wasn’t the cost of a meal.
— Patrick M. Lockwood (@DoctorLockwood) June 7, 2024
Most importantly, young people also have a real problem with you standing on their finely manicured lawn.
Seriously, get off my lawn.
— Catman (@Catboy02) June 8, 2024
This guy was right all along. pic.twitter.com/O14RrSYCKB
— silentry (Silent-Tree) (@SilentRy_) June 15, 2024
This rundown shouldn't just lead one to believe that boomers are the cranky generation. When their time comes, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Z will be right behind them, complaining about "kids these days" and why things were so much better "in my day." But hopefully, they'll be a bit better at using technology.
This article originally appeared on 7.11.24