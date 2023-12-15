+
Bowl to soul: this company delivers fresh, customized canine cuisine right to your door

PetPlate's expertly crafted, vet-designed meals cater to your dog’s specific needs.

Have you ever stood in the pet food aisle, overwhelmed by the endless options, yet feeling like none of them truly meet your dog's needs? You're not alone. The quest for the right dog food can be daunting, especially when aiming for a blend of nutrition, taste, and health benefits. Luckily, there’s PetPlate, a trailblazer in transforming dog diets with a difference you can see and your dog can taste.

PetPlate doesn’t just make dog food; they create customized, fresh, and nutritious meals tailored to your dog's unique dietary requirements and preferences. Imagine the relief of ditching the guesswork, knowing each meal is expertly crafted to support your dog's health and happiness. And the cherry on top? This culinary delight for your canine companion is delivered conveniently to your doorstep. With PetPlate, you're not just feeding your dog; you're nurturing their well-being, meal by meal.

The PetPlate Difference: Quality and Customization

The phrase "you are what you eat" holds just as true for our four-legged friends as it does for us. That's where PetPlate steps in, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. Every meal from PetPlate is a testament to quality, crafted from human-grade ingredients – the kind you’d find on your plate. We're talking real meat, fresh vegetables, and wholesome grains, all combined to create nutritionally balanced meals for which any dog would wag their tail.

But PetPlate doesn’t just stop at quality ingredients; they elevate mealtime with customization that speaks to your dog's individuality. Whether it’s a pup with a sensitive stomach or an older dog needing joint support, PetPlate tailors each meal to fit your dog's specific dietary needs and preferences. This personalized approach ensures that your furry family member isn't just eating - they're thriving. It's like having a personal chef for your dog who knows just what they need for their health and happiness.

Vet-Designed for Optimal Nutrition

At the core of PetPlate's philosophy is a commitment to not just feed but to nourish. This is where their team of veterinary nutritionists comes into play, turning each meal into a powerhouse of health. These aren't just random recipes; they're carefully crafted diets designed with a vet's expertise to ensure your dog gets the right balance of proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. Whether supporting a shiny coat, boosting energy levels, or maintaining a healthy weight, PetPlate's meals are tailored to address a wide range of canine health needs.

This meticulous attention to nutritional detail means you provide more than just food. You're offering a foundation for long-term health and vitality, specifically molded to the unique requirements of your beloved pet. It's not just about filling a bowl; it's about fulfilling a commitment to your dog's well-being.

Convenience

In today’s fast-paced world where convenience is king, PetPlate reigns supreme. Imagine never having to lug heavy bags of dog food from the store again. PetPlate brings the ultimate ease to your doorstep with its efficient delivery service.

Flexible meal plans? Check. Adjustable scheduling? Absolutely. Whether adjusting portion sizes or pausing deliveries while on vacation, PetPlate adapts to your lifestyle. It’s not just about feeding your dog; it’s about fitting seamlessly into your life. With PetPlate, mealtime for your furry friend becomes one less thing on your to-do list, yet one more way you’re providing the best for them.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly

In a world where environmental consciousness is more important than ever, PetPlate stands out with its green paws forward. This isn't just about feeding dogs; it's about doing it responsibly.

PetPlate's meals come in BPA-free, recyclable packaging, ensuring that your dog's health and the planet's well-being go hand in paw. It's a commitment that extends beyond the bowl, reducing the environmental pawprint one meal at a time. With PetPlate, you're not just choosing a healthy meal for your furry friend but also making an eco-friendly choice that benefits our planet.

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Don't just take our word for it; the wagging tails and bright eyes speak volumes. PetPlate's commitment to satisfaction shines through in its responsive customer service and robust satisfaction guarantee.

If your pooch doesn’t fall head over paws in love with their meals, PetPlate has got you covered. This dedication to happiness – yours and your dog’s – has built a community of satisfied, loyal customers, echoing their positive experiences and heartwarming stories.

Join the PetPlate Family

Ready to turn mealtime into a joyous journey for your pup? Join the PetPlate family today and witness the transformation in your dog’s health and happiness. Simply visit PetPlate’s website to start tailoring your dog’s path to better nutrition and a more vibrant life. Your furry friend’s journey to wellness is just a click away!

PMI
PMI
More than a career: How two project managers are driving environmental change

Do you ever feel like you could be doing more when it comes to making a positive impact on your community? The messaging around giving back is louder than ever this time of year, and for good reason; It is the season of giving, after all.

If you’ve ever wondered who is responsible for bringing many of the giving-back initiatives to life, it’s probably not who you’d expect. The masterminds behind these types of campaigns are project managers.

Using their talents and skills, often proven by earning certifications from the Project Management Institute (PMI), project managers are driving real change and increasing the success rate on projects that truly improve our world.

To celebrate the work that project managers are doing behind the scenes to make a difference, we spoke with two people doing more than their part to make an impact.

In his current role as a Project Management Professional (PMP)-certified project manager and environmental engineer for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joshua Williard oversees the cleanup of some of America’s most contaminated and hazardous waste sites.

Courtesy of Joshua Williard

“Recently, I was part of a four-person diving team sent to collect contaminated sediment samples from the bottom of a river in Southeastern Virginia. We wanted to ensure a containment wall was successfully blocking the release of waste into an adjacent river,” Williard says.

Through his work, Josh drives restoration efforts to completion so contaminated land can again be used beneficially, and so future generations will not be at risk of exposure to harmful chemicals.

“I’ve been inspired by the natural world from a young age and always loved being outside. As I gained an understanding about Earth's trajectory, I realized that I wanted to be part of trying to save it and keep it for future generations.

“I learned the importance of using different management styles to address various project challenges. I saw the value in building meaningful relationships with key community members. I came to see that effective project management can make a real difference in getting things done and having on-the-ground impact,” Williard says.

In addition, Monica Chan’s career in project management has enabled her to work at the forefront of conservation efforts with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US). She most recently has been managing a climate change project, working with a diverse team including scientists, policy experts, data analysts, biologists, communicators, and more. The goal is to leverage grants to protect and restore mangroves, forests, and ecosystems, and drive demand in seaweed farming – all to harness nature's power to address the climate crisis.

Courtesy of Monica Chan

“As the project management lead for WWF-US, I am collaborating across the organization to build a project management framework that adapts to our diverse projects. Given that WWF's overarching objectives center on conserving nature and addressing imminent threats to the diversity of life on Earth, the stakes are exceptionally high in how we approach projects,” says Chan.

“Throughout my journey, I've discovered a deep passion for project management's ability to unite people for shared goals, contributing meaningfully to environmental conservation,” she says.

With skills learned from on-the-job experience and resources from PMI, project managers are the central point of connection for social impact campaigns, driving them forward and solving problems along the way. They are integral to bringing these projects to life, and they find support from their peers in PMI’s community.

PMI has a global network of more than 300 chapters and serves as a community for project managers – at every stage of their career. Members can share knowledge, celebrate impact, and learn together through resources, events, and other programs such as PMI’s Hours for Impact program, which encourages PMI members to volunteer their time to projects directly supporting the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“By tapping into PMI's extensive network and resources, I've expanded my project management knowledge and skills, gaining insights from seasoned professionals in diverse industries, including environmental management. Exposure to different perspectives has kept me informed about industry trends, best practices, and allowed me to tailor my approach to the unique challenges of the non-profit sector,” Chan says.

“Obtaining my PMP certification has been a game-changer, propelling not only my career growth, but also reshaping my approach to daily projects, both personally and professionally,” Chan says. Research from PMI shows that a career in project management means being part of an industry on the rise, as the global economy will need 25 million new project professionals by 2030 and the median salary for project practitioners in the U.S. is $120K.

PMI’s mission is to help professionals build project management skills through online courses, networking, and other learning opportunities, help them prove their proficiency in project management through certifications, and champion the work that project professionals, like Joshua and Monica, do around the world.

For those interested in pursuing a career in project management to help make a difference, PMI’s Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification could be the starting point to help get your foot in the door.

UPS driver shares his weekly paycheck, and now everyone wants to apply

People are shocked to find out how much delivery drivers make.

@skylerleestutzman/TikTok

People were shocked to find out how much Skyler Stutzman earned as a UPS driver

People are seriously considering switching careers after finding out how much can be made as a UPS delivery driver.

Back in October, Skyler Stutzman, an Oregon-based UPS delivery driver went viral after sharing his weekly pay stub on TikTok.

In the clip, Stutzman showed that for 42 hours of work, and at a pay rate of $44.26 per hour, he earned $2,004 before taxes, and ultimately took home $1,300 after deductions.

This both shocked the nearly 12 million viewers who saw the video…not to mention it stirred their jealousy a bit.

MIT’s trillion-frames-per-second camera can capture light as it travels

"There's nothing in the universe that looks fast to this camera."

Photo from YouTube video.

Photographing the path of light.

A new camera developed at MIT can photograph a trillion frames per second.

Compare that with a traditional movie camera which takes a mere 24. This new advancement in photographic technology has given scientists the ability to photograph the movement of the fastest thing in the Universe, light.

A letter to my mother-in-law who spoiled my sons

"It's pointless to dwell on regrets, but I often think about how I had it all wrong. I was so wrong in how I perceived your generosity."

Tina Platamura


You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything.

Tina Platamura

A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck.

I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while trying to make sure you didn't spoil my children. I thought you would turn them into “selfish brats" by giving them everything they wanted. I thought they might never learn to wait, to take turns, to share, because you granted their wishes as soon as they opened their mouths and pointed.

'X-files' fans band together to solve 25-year-old mystery behind iconic episode's music

The truth was out there.

Screenrant

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny as Agent Scully and Mulder

As any “X-Files” will tell you, mystery is a major part of the show’s intrigue. After all, Agent Mulder and Scully dealt with some new kind of paranormal phenomenon every episode.

But it’s usually not a mystery centered around the show itself.

That is, unless we’re talking about a catchy country song that appears during the 5th episode of season 6, titled “Dreamland II,” which premiered in 1998. During the episode, Mulder gets body-swapped with an Area 51 employee at a dive bar, where the song plays in the background.

It was a song “so good” that Lauren Ancona tried to use her Shazam app to find its title. Only nothing came up. So then she tried to look up the lyrics. Still nothing. Finally she decided to look up the episode itself.

That’s when she realizes she was stumbling upon a decades long puzzle that even the most high tier “X-Files” aficionado couldn’t solve.

Urban planner shares a simple and proven way to cut rents in half

“Housing is ultimately for people, not profits.”

via About Here/YouTube

Why is one building so much cheaper?

Over the past few years, one of the most significant contributors to the increase in the cost of living in the U.S. has been skyrocketing rent and housing prices. A big reason for the rise is the lack of housing supply. Estimates show that Americans need to build around 6 million more housing units for supply to meet demand.

If we are going to build more housing units, About Here’s founder urban planner Uytae Lee, suggests that the U.S. and Canada focus on building more non-market co-op units.

He lays out his theory in a video entitled “The Non-Market Solution to the Housing Crisis.”

To illustrate his point, he highlights two apartment buildings side by side in the up-and-coming Olympic Village neighborhood in Vancouver, Canada. In one building, the average rent for a 2 bedroom is $4,500. However, in the building across the street, a 2-bedroom unit only costs $1900 a month.

Santa has the best reaction to a little girl who doesn't want to sit in his lap

"We love an educated Santa."

@katielovesocial/TikTok

May all Santas be like this one

Forcing a kid to sit on Santa’s lap, even when it makes them clearly uncomfortable, might have been a holiday tradition once upon a time. But today, in an age where many, if not most parents advocate for their child’s boundaries, it’s an automatic naughty-list move.

And that’s why people are applauding one Santa’s perfect display of respect for a little girl named Adley, who gave him a firm “no” after he asked her if she wanted to sit in his lap. Their viral exchange became a simple, but effective lesson in consent.

Katie Love, Adley’s mom, was so impressed with what Santa told her that she asked him to repeat the message so she could record it, according to Today.com.
