+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Family

Finally, there’s a disposable diaper that's safe for your baby and the planet

Healthybaby disposable diapers are made from 100% organic cotton.

diapers
Healthybaby

Healthybaby cotton diapers

When it comes to diapers, most parents face a difficult choice. On the one hand, traditional disposable diapers are terrible for the environment, and can contain chemicals that may pose serious health risks. On the other hand, parents still need diapers that actually work and are convenient to use. And most healthier, eco-friendly diaper options don’t meet those criteria.

But with all the science and technology available to us, surely somebody can figure out how to make a disposable diaper that’s safer for babies and the planet, right? Well, here’s some good news. Thanks to a company called Healthybaby, today there is a healthy and environmentally friendly diaper solution.


Shazi Visram is a mom, entrepreneur, and activist on a mission to create healthier baby products. She started Happy Family Organics back in 2003, which is one of the best-selling organic baby foods on the market. Now she’s back with Healthybaby, a company that makes sustainable, plant-based diapers, wipes, skincare, and cleaning products that are 100 percent free of toxic chemicals linked to neurological health problems.

There aren’t many companies you can feel good about supporting, especially when it comes to personal care products. But Healthybaby has social responsibility built into its DNA. It’s a certified B Corp company, demonstrating a sustained commitment to equity, the environment, economic responsibility, and corporate accountability.

All Healthybaby diapers and wipes are EWG VERIFIEDTM, OEKO-TEX, and FSC certified, which means they don’t contain chemicals that may pose health or ecotoxicity concerns, and they are sustainably produced using practices that protect the world’s forests. Healthybaby diapers also use 100 percent organic cotton, which has a significantly smaller carbon footprint than regular cotton.

In short, if you’re looking for diapers, wipes, and other skincare products that are as good for the planet as they are for your baby, you need to know about Healthybaby.

Healthybaby Monthly Diaper Bundle

Image via Healthy Baby

The Healthybaby Monthly Diaper Bundle comes with five packs of their signature organic cotton diapers and four packs of their 100% water and plant-based wipes, plus full access to Healthybaby’s developmental educational series, The Wow and the How: A Series to Unlock Development in Daily Life an invaluable online tool for developmental enrichment personalized based on your baby’s age. Available in sizes one to six, the organic cotton diapers are 15 percent lighter than regular diapers and magically soft and comfortable. But they still pack the performance punch you need, thanks to Healthybaby’s patented Magic Channels and Flash Dry technology. After giving these a try, you’ll wonder why you ever thought regular disposable diapers were the only option.

Healthybaby Pull-Up Style Diaper Bundle

Image via Healthy Baby

The Healthybaby Pull Up Style Diaper Bundle contains four packs of organic cotton pull-up style diapers and four packs of their 100% water and plant-based wipes. Designed specifically for babies who are starting to explore their world, these pull-ups are ultra soft and breathable, with a snug but comfortable elastic waist that allows your baby to move while still preventing leaks and blowouts.

Healthybaby Cloth Diaper Set

The Healthybaby Cloth Diaper Set is perfect for families interested in trying reusable diapers, a.k.a. the original environmentally-friendly diaper. Healthy Baby’s cloth diaper is a three-part system consisting of an ultra-absorbent inner layer, a waterproof outer layer, plus an optional cotton liner for extra absorbency. The Healthy Baby Cloth Diaper Set comes with one merino wool outer cover, one Oeko-Tex certified polyester outer cover, two organic cotton inner diapers, two organic cotton liners, and one zipper pouch.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Science

Pro divers demonstrate exactly what to do during a shark encounter in heart-stopping video

It seems counterintuitive, but could be life-saving.

Photo by Wai Siew on Unsplash

Think like a predator.

Look, I get it. You’re there minding your own business, relaxing in the cool ocean waters, when out of nowhere—like, without even the common courtesy of the “Jaws” theme song to offer a fair warning—you find yourself right next to a shark.

Your immediate response? SWIM AWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN.

Though this survival instinct is completely understandable, sit back and allow two experts to explain why that’s a bad idea.

Kayleigh Grant and Andriana Fragola are both trained scuba divers who have had their fair amount of dealings with all sorts of aquatic creatures, including sharks.

A recent video clip of theirs has been swimming around the internet because it perfectly demonstrates how to safely avoid a shark attack—using a real-life shark.

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Joy

Watch an adorably goofy video of 20-year-old Keanu Reeves at a teddy bear convention

Before there was 'John Wick,' there were teddy bears.

commons.wikimedia.org

This is the best video ever recorded.

Just when you thought there was nothing else to love about Keanu Reeves, you find wholesome reason #472.

Like many actors before they hit it big at the box office, as a performer Reeves had a few odd jobs filling out his resume. But this one might just be the oddest job of them all.

An unearthed video posted to Twitter by All The Right Movies shows a baby-faced Reeves doing a news report in 1984 for CBC, a Canadian television network.

Where was he reporting? Why, a teddy bear convention, of course.

Interviewees included convention-goers, toymakers and, of course, the bears themselves.

A consummate professional, Reeves asked the tough questions like “Why are all the bears’ first name Teddy?” and “What do your friends think about you collecting bears?” All while giving off major “Bill and Ted” vibes. It was pure delight.

The best part, though, comes at the end, when Reeves fake wrestles a teddy bear, and proceeds to get tackled to the ground.

Keep in mind, he hadn’t learned kung fu from "The Matrix" yet.

Was it cheesy? Oh yes. Bizarre? You betchya. But also delivered with a goofy, loveable charm that only Keanu can really pull off.

As one would assume, the short and sweet video clip got lots of love online.

“I will protect this man with my man,” one person wrote.

“Best thing public television ever funded,” added another.

Basically, Keanu Reeves is a treasure.

It’s not an easy feat to go from playing airheads to one of Hollywood’s leading action stars. It’s equally rare to reach stardom without losing at least some humility. But Reeves has pulled off both. His unbridled kindness and emotional resilience have made him not only a celebrity, but a role model.

Now, there’s another thing to endear him to us all. Reeves avenges puppies, time travels AND interviews teddy bears … is there anything this man can’t do?

From Your Site Articles
Keep ReadingShow less
celebrities
Education

People are sharing things teachers did in the '80s and '90s that would 'never fly' now

Students and teachers had different relationships back then.

via EaglebrookSchool/Flickr

Eaglebrook School, Deerfield, Massachusetts.

The typical kid’s experience in school is a lot different today than it was 30 to 40 years ago. It’s hard to say whether things are better or worse, but there’s been a sea change in how children are raised.

One negative development is that teachers tend to think parents are more likely to side with their kids over faculty in disputes than they were decades ago. On the positive side, corporal punishment is on the decrease, so students are much less likely to be physically punished for breaking the rules.

A Reddit user with the username u/theSandwichSister asked the ‘80s and ‘90s kids on the forum, “What’s something a school teacher did to you that would not fly today?” A lot of the responses were about the type of physical punishment and humiliation that used to happen in schools that would never happen these days.

Keep ReadingShow less
schools
Trending Stories