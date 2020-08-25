Culture

'Bored guy' in quarantine made a 5-minute action movie starring his seemingly innocent dog

'Bored guy' in quarantine made a 5-minute action movie starring his seemingly innocent dog
via Chris Scarlette / YouTube

Chris Scarlette is an amateur filmmaker who, according to his YouTube page, blows up his "neighborhood with special effects." But he may find real work in movies soon, because he has a viral hit with an action film he made during the pandemic starring his dog, Winnie.

"Winnie!" a five-minute "Rambo"-style shoot 'em up is about three guys who find themselves in a fight for their lives after one of them steals the wrong dog's carrots.

Warning: This video contains cartoonish violence and tons of fake blood.


Winnie! www.youtube.com


Scarlette shared the video on Reddit where it's become a sensation.


"I did not expect this many people to enjoy this. I'm beyond happy!" Scarlette wrote on Reddit.

He also shared that he didn't make the movie to generate ad revenue, but for the pure joy of the craft.

"Making movies is fun, and it allows quality time with friends, especially when you get to blow shit up," he wrote. "And also Winnie is a girl! She is my princess. And she deserves all the carrots."

Now, the question remains: Will Scarlette and Winnie make multiple sequels in true "Rambo" style? Or will they quit while they're ahead? If they do move forward, all we ask is that they name the sequel: "The Carrot and the Stick."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
videos
Badge
United Nations Foundation
United Nations Foundation
Then, Now, Next

Since 1945, the UN has made great strides in helping lift people out of poverty — but future progress is at risk in 2020.

United Nations Photo
True

In June 1945, Europe was reeling from a deadly, devastating world war. Peace had been achieved in the west, but world leaders knew that they had to take immediate action to build a better world and prevent another deadly conflict.

So, delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco and committed to working towards progress by signing the UN Charter. Since that day, there have been tremendous gains: global life expectancy is now 72, global hunger has decreased, and before the pandemic, global extreme poverty was the lowest in recorded history.

The UN has been tackling poverty and world hunger for decades, but how much do you know about their work and impact?

We are at a pivotal moment and it will take global action and effort from everyone in order to recover better. Learn more about how the UN is working towards sustainable development, full equality, and the eradication of poverty and global hunger as part of UN75.

Business

The CEO who gave everyone a $70K minimum salary in 2015 has a message for the doubters

Gravity Payments/YouTube, Dan Price/Twitter

Five years ago, Dan Price upended the status quo of the corporate world—one in which executives reap many times what employees sow—by taking a radical stance on salaries at his credit card processing company, Gravity Payments. First, he cut his own salary from more than $1 million to $70,000. Then he created a minimum salary of $70,000 for every employee at his company.

These moves made waves. People debated whether it was brilliance or silly idealism on Price's part.

As they say, the proof is in the pudding. And after five years, Price has receipts.

He recently wrote on Twitter:

"When I started a $70k minimum wage for my company in 2015, Rush Limbaugh said: 'I hope this company is a case study in MBA programs on how socialism does not work, because it's gonna fail.'

Since then our company tripled & we're a successful case study at Harvard Business School."

He added in another tweet:

"Since my company started a $70k min wage in 2015:

Keep Reading Show less
economy
Badge
United Nations Foundation
United Nations Foundation
Then, Now, Next

Since 1945, the UN has made great strides in helping lift people out of poverty — but future progress is at risk in 2020.

United Nations Photo
True

In June 1945, Europe was reeling from a deadly, devastating world war. Peace had been achieved in the west, but world leaders knew that they had to take immediate action to build a better world and prevent another deadly conflict.

So, delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco and committed to working towards progress by signing the UN Charter. Since that day, there have been tremendous gains: global life expectancy is now 72, global hunger has decreased, and before the pandemic, global extreme poverty was the lowest in recorded history.

The UN has been tackling poverty and world hunger for decades, but how much do you know about their work and impact?

We are at a pivotal moment and it will take global action and effort from everyone in order to recover better. Learn more about how the UN is working towards sustainable development, full equality, and the eradication of poverty and global hunger as part of UN75.

popular

Man skillfully raps Dr. Seuss rhymes over Dr. Dre beats in a must-see mashup

Wes Tank/Youtube

It's entirely possible that someone has rapped Dr. Seuss stories before, but I've never seen it. Now that I have seen it, the rhyming children's classics I've read over and over to my kids are never going to be the same—and not in a bad way.

Filmmaker Wes Tank has taken some of Dr. Seuss's most popular stories and rapped them over Dr. Dre beats in a mashup so perfect it's a wonder it hadn't been done a million times before.

Keep Reading Show less
dr. seuss
Heroes

Dramatic security footage shows a three-year-old boy heroically saving his drowning friend

via Poliana Console de Oliveira / Facebook

Earlier this month at a residence in Itaperuna, a city north of Rio de Janeiro, Henrique, the three-year-old child of a worker on the property, snuck away form his parents' supervision and wandered over to the pool.

Security camera footage shows the young boy and fellow three-year-old, Arthur de Oliveira, sitting next to the pool when Henrique reaches for an inflatable pool and falls in to the water.

A frantic Arthur looks around for help, but there is no one to be found.

Keep Reading Show less
children
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites