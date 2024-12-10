The real reason 'Peppa Pig' and 'Bluey' are giving American kids foreign accents
What's for brekky, mum?
If you're a parent or grandparent of a little one than you've probably seen an episode or 30 of the preschool shows "Peppa Pig" and "Bluey." Peppa is...as the name suggests, a pig. She lives with her brother George along with Mummy and Daddy pig somewhere on a cartoon hill in England. She speaks with an adorable British accent and the American kid that faithfully tune in to her daily adventures do as well.
Bluey is an Australian Blue Heeler who lives with her sister Bingo, dad Bandit and mum Chilli somewhere in Australia. This show really focuses on highlighting the parent's reactions to their children's behaviors. In many ways making the show for parents just as much as it is for children, but it's the kids that walk away speaking in an Aussie accent.
Don't worry American parents, Ms. Rachel's YouTube show "Songs for Littles" has kids across the pond speaking in American accents so the adorably vernacular swap goes both ways. But what's the real reason these chubby cheeked little humans are picking up accents from exposure to one show when they're exposed more often to their own native accent through their caregivers, sibling and local television programming?
According to Dr. Erica Brozovsky, the host of "Otherwords" a PBS YouTube show, children learn language in multiple stages starting from birth. From birth to six months babies recognize all the different sounds words can produce from multiple languages but by six months they only recognize the sounds from their native language. In the next stage kids begin to learn the rules of their native language in a simplistic way before once again building on that gained knowledge. By the time kids are preschool aged, they've started learning the patterns of language and starting to use things like past, present and future tenses.
Enter those cartoons with the fancy talking characters right when their brains are building on those new uses of words. It's a perfect circumstance for these attentive learners to pick up on new things.
"This long iterative process of pattern recognition may play a role in the Bluey effect. When they hear a word on TV like 'brekky' or 'rubbish,' kids pay attention to new linguistic information and try it out in their own speech, especially when a show presents a new word they've never encountered in their own dialect," Brozovsky says.
Though the accents that toddlers may pick up from their favorite characters on TV, Brozovsky assures parents that they're not here to stay. Eventually they drop the accent to mimic the ones around them, "while they may have fun imitating their favorite characters, at the same time kids are sorting IRL speech into one category and that as seen on TV dialect into another. When Peppa Pig says mummy, but their siblings, friends and teachers say mom, they'll eventually start to replicate the accents and speech patterns of those around them."
So if you've ever been curious why American kids picked up those random accents from preschool shows, now you know. It's just a normal part of brain development, but as Brozovky mentions during the episode, watching these shows with your kids can help with speech and language development.
A bonus advantage of watching "Bluey" with your little is that when the characters call a trash can a rubbish bin, you can clarify in real time what the term means if needed. In the meantime, enjoy those adorable imitated accents while they still have them because soon enough they'll be speaking like everyone else in your house and you just might miss these days.