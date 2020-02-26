popular
A 109-year-old film of New York City was digitally enhanced and it looks so cool
02.26.20
YouTuber Denis Shiryaev used neural networks and artificial intelligence technology to remaster footage taken in New York City in 1911 and make it look like it was captured with modern technology.
The footage was originally taken by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern during a trip to America.
Shiryaev upgraded the film by increasing the frame rate up to 60 fps (frames per second), increasing the resolution to 4K, restoring the video's sharpness, and adding color.
The result is film from the turn of the century where people and objects move naturally.
Here's the original footage from 1911.