Pop Culture

Woody Harrelson wrote a hilarious little poem for his viral baby doppelgänger

His response was so wholesome.

doppelganger, woody harrelson
@DanielleKGrier/Twitter

Baby Cora bears a striking resemblance to actor Woody Harrelson.

We can all get a little fascinated by doppelgängers and it's fun to find people who look alike. But what do you do when your baby girl looks uncannily like a famous middle-aged man?

Mom Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her infant daughter Cora side by side with a photo of Woody Harrelson on Twitter, with the caption "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson." The resemblance truly is remarkable, and the tweet quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, shares and replies.

Naturally, the jokes about Harrelson being the baby's secret father came next, but then Harrelson himself got wind of it.

The actor shared a screenshot of Mulvenna's tweet on his Instagram page and included a delightful little poem he called "Ode to Cora."

You're an adorable child
Flattered to be compared
You have a wonderful smile
I just wish I had your hair

How adorable and wholesome is that? Not only did he acknowledge his look-alike, but he even made a self-deprecating joke about his receding hairline.

People gushed in the comments and Mulvenna shared how tickled her daughter will be someday by the connection.

"You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx," she wrote.

Mulvenna also shared on Twitter that her daughter doesn't always look like Woody Harrelson, but when she does, she really does.

What a cutie. What's hilarious is that sweet little Cora has no clue about any of this excitement and she won't for many more years. What a fun story her parents will be able to share with her.

Social media has created a world where people can connect in ways they never would have before. When these platforms are so often used for negative means, it's lovely to see something so sweet and pure come out of them.


This article originally appeared on 08.05.22


Innovation

This organization is revolutionizing food supply chains to minimize waste

Spoiler Alert pairs CPG manufacturers with discount retailers to keep food out of landfills

Members of the Spoiler Alert team volunteer at Waltham Fields Community Farm in Waltham, MA

Nearly 120 billion pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. each year. This waste not only contributes to food insecurity, which millions of Americans are impacted by, but also has a detrimental impact on our climate. In large part, this comes down to a misallocation of resources.

We need to bridge the gap between food waste, the planet, and those in need. By doing so, we can drive sustainable food systems and get food to those who need it most. In fact, Project Drawdown has found that reducing food waste is the number one most impactful solution to climate change.

The foundations of Spoiler Alert were laid during my time at MIT Sloan in 2013 when I met my soon-to-be co-founder Emily Malina. With my consulting experience with brands and retailers on carbon, water, energy and waste initiatives and Emily’s background in supply chain transformation and technology adoption, we knew there was a supply chain solution that could help businesses better manage their food waste. That’s when we started Spoiler Alert.

Ricky Ashenfelter & Emily Malina, Co-founders of Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a B2B waste prevention software that helps CPG brands better manage excess and short dated inventory. This inventory arises from various sources, whether that’s overproduction, unsuccessful innovations, seasonal items, or promotional packaging.

Health

Pelvic health doctor has an unusual warning: Stop peeing in the shower

It does a strange thing to our brains.

via dr.teresa.irwin/TikTok and Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Dr. Teresa Irwin says that we shouldn't be peeing in the shower.

One of the odd things about being human is that the sound of running water makes many of us feel like we have to go pee. Research has proven that the sound of running water can create the urge to urinate, but it hasn’t pinned down the exact reason.

The most common thought is that we are conditioned to go to the bathroom in the presence of running water, whether from a toilet or a faucet. So, much like Pavlov’s dogs salivated after hearing a bell, we are conditioned to need to use the restroom when we hear running water.

An alternative theory is that humans evolved to pee in running water because it was more hygienic than peeing on the ground. The running water carried the urine away from the communal living space, preventing the spread of diseases such as polio or norovirus. Finally, some think that the sound of running water makes us want to pee because it’s relaxing and facilitates the activity of the “parasympathetic nervous system,” which relaxes the bladder.

Reporter tracking down a breaking news story gets the surprise of her life

She had no idea that story was about her.

via ABC News

Investigative journalist Valerie Bell from ABC 33/40

Investigative journalist Valerie Bell from ABC 33/40 was called to a lake near Birmingham, Alabama, for a breaking news story when she got the surprise of her life. When she arrived at the scene, authorities told her they received a call about a domestic dispute.

The officer said the emergency call led them to believe it was a "violent scene" with a lot of "screaming and hollering.” Although by the time the police arrived, the husband jumped into his car and took off, eventually driving it into a lake.

Family

Wife says husband's last name is so awful she can't give it to her kids. Is she right?

"I totally get we can’t shield kids from everything, and I understand the whole family ties thing, but c’mon."

via Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

A wife pleads with her husband to change their child's name.

Even though it’s 2023 and schools are much more concerned with protecting children from bullying than in the past, parents still have to be aware that kids will be kids, and having a child with a funny name is bound to cause them trouble.

A mother on Reddit is concerned that her future children will have the unfortunate last name of “Butt,” so she asked people on the namenerds forum to help her convince her husband to name their child something different.

(Note: We’re assuming that the person who wrote the post is a woman because their husband is interested in perpetuating the family name, and if it were a same-sex relationship, a husband probably wouldn’t automatically make that assumption.)

"My husband’s last name is Butt. Can someone please help me illuminate to him why this last name is less than ideal,” she asked the forum. “I totally get we can’t shield kids from everything and I understand the whole family ties thing, but c'mon. Am I being unreasonable by suggesting our future kid either take my name, a hybrid, or a new one altogether?"

Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence gives a hilarious interview while eating increasingly spicy hot wings

Her "Hot Ones" appearance is next level entertainment.

First We Feast/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence tries to hold it together while eating super spicy wings.

It's an interesting premise for a show to invite celebrities to talk about their careers while eating hot wings that get spicier and spicier, but it works. First We Feast's "Hot Ones" has been a fan favorite on YouTube, with everyone from Tom Holland to Idris Elba to Billie Eilish partaking in the tear-jerking, mouth-burning interview challenge.

People have ranked their favorite episodes multiple times, based largely on guest reactions to the wings. Gordon Ramsey's appearance in 2019 has gotten more than 119 million views in the past four years as he critiques the wings, swears profusely and dramatically spews water in an attempt to stop his mouth from burning. But at least he had some donuts in front of him to help cut the heat.

Jennifer Lawrence appears to be in the running for the most entertaining "Hot Ones" episode, and with only a few different drinks to choose from to ease the pain. She's definitely tough, making it through all 10 wings without bugging out, but her reactions are so genuinely JLaw, it's hard not to love them. With nearly 9 million views in just two weeks, her sobbing appearance may just be the best yet.

Joy

Parody of 'Living on a Prayer' about the pile on the stairs has parents jamming out in agreement

The dreaded pile is literally halfway there, just take it the rest of the way...please.

The Holderness Family|YouTube

Parody of "Living on a Prayer" about stair laundry is so relatable.

Parents who live in two-story houses know the struggle of clutter on the stairs all too well. It doesn't seem to matter how tidy someone keeps their home, things pile up on the stairs. You start cleaning, and as you move through the rooms on the lower level an odd number of items that belong on the upper level continue to appear. The things don't belong to you, so you put them on the staircase to be begrudgingly put away by one of the small humans you care for.

Eventually, the pile grows and becomes a tripping hazard. But there's something parents who suffer from stair piles didn't know they needed until now, and that's a song about their plight. Kim and Penn Holderness are always coming up with creative ways to make parents laugh and this parody of "Living on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi is just chef's kiss.

Joy

Dramatic footage shows heroic brothers saving a 7-year-old boy from drowning

"I saw him and knew he wasn't okay."

via Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Noah Roche, 12, and his brother, Weston Woods, 8, save Griffin Emerson, 7, from a pool in Michigan.

Shocking footage out of Fenton, Michigan, reminds everyone never to take their eyes off a swimming child—especially one who is using floaties and is not an experienced swimmer.

Griffin Emerson, 7, was swimming in the shallow end of an apartment pool wearing floaties when he decided to remove them and play in the deeper end of the pool. "I just wanted to prove myself. Like, yeah, I can actually swim and stuff," Griffin said, according to Good Morning America.

After struggling to keep his head above water, Griffin sank to the bottom of the pool.

"I saw him, and I just knew that he wasn't OK," Noah Roche, 12, said. "I saw him at the bottom of the pool, and then I didn't know if he was just playing down there or something. So I just told Weston to get in and dive down to see if he's OK."

