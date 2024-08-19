+
Woman offered $200K to sell her dog explains the reason behind her decision

People are divided over this one.

dogs, dog for sale, alexis elliott
via @itsalexiselliott/TikTok and @itsalexiselliott/TikTok

A woman was offered $200,000 for her dog.

For most dog owners, their pooch is a member of the family, best friend, confidante, and loyal protector. They would never dream of giving their dog away to anyone, let alone selling their pet. However, what if the offer was $200,000?

A TikTokker named Alexis Elliott says she received a “legit” offer of $200,000 for her Doberman pinscher puppy, but refused because she wouldn’t dream of selling her dog.

“Someone offered us $200K for our puppy, and I told my husband ‘absolutely f*cking not,’” the TikToker said. “Would you guys sell your dogs for $200k?” she asks later in the video. “Like, that is my baby! That is my baby. I birthed her. That is my child. Like there is no money, I would not sell her. But it just got me thinking, like, I wonder if people would have taken that 200K?"

After posing the question, Alexis received a lot of responses. Surprisingly, many of them would entertain the $200,000 offer.

Warning:Video contains strong language.

"In this economy? Yes." one user wrote, and people agreed with them, giving the comment over 8,000 likes. "I would absolutely, without even thinking about it, LMAO," Maee G added. Others thought that it was morally right to take the money. "It’s a crime to not accept 200k," Lana said.

One woman tried to alter the deal. "Not my dog but the husband, absolutely," a user wrote.

About the same number of commenters said they would never sell their dogs, even for $200,000. "A lot of you in these comments don’t deserve a dog," Adero_77 wrote. “Omg never. The thought of my dog being confused and feeling abandoned breaks my heart," Julie added.

"One time, someone asked my brother if he would sell his puppy. My brother answered, ‘No, I'd rather have an empty wallet than an empty house,’” Tracy Laguna wrote.

One person responded to the video with a funny clip of their dog waiting on the curb with a suitcase. “For 200k, damn!” I am Yelitzii captioned the video.

@iamyelitzii

Visit TikTok to discover videos!

Some believe that if their dog went to live with someone with $200k to spend on them, it would probably be living in a better place. "If they’re offering $200k they can clearly provide him a better life than I can! This is best for both of us," Clutch Grabs wrote. "Listen, with that type of money, me & my dog would live our best lives… separately," Jasmine added.

Those who said would never sell their dogs because it would cause them distress are correct. “Yes, your dog will miss you when you give them away,” Preventive Vet wrote on its blog. However, dogs can adapt to a new family situation. “It is normal for a dog to grieve the loss of their previous family and go through an acclimation period in their new home,” the blog continues. “While they may miss you, if they are in a caring environment and their needs are being met, they will do well.”


This article originally appeared on 12.10.23

Family

80-year-old man has 'special message' for stay-at-home moms. You might want to grab some tissues.

“What you’re doing matters immensely.”

Photo credit: Canva, @magicman1942/TikTok

His message is making so many SAHMS feel seen.

Stay-at-home moms work round the clock performing myriad duties, both physically and emotionally demanding, all for zero compensation. But even more dismaying than the lack of monetary gain is the lack of recognition these full-time moms get for what they accomplish day in and day out.

That’s where Donald Schaefer comes in.

Schaefer, a man who seems to be upwards of 80 and living in Florida, is a bit of an unexpected influencer in the mom corner of social media. But nonetheless, his Instagram and TikTok are full of videos meant to offer financial tips, recipe ideas and emotional support specifically for this demographic.

One video in particular is making stay-at-home moms, aka SAHMs, feel so seen.

In his “special message to stay-at-home moms,” Schaefer offers SAHMS the rare gift of being told what an “incredible job” they’re doing, saying that their “dedication, hard work and love are the cornerstones of your family’s well being.”

Watching his daughters and granddaughters with kids, Schaefer says that he’s “amazed” at what accomplished every day, and because of that, he was inspired to remind all SAHMS that “what you’re doing matters immensely.”

“Sometimes in the midst of the chaos of daily routines and endless chores it’s easy to forget how important your role is, but every meal cooked, every scraped knee kissed, every bedtime story read, it all adds up to shaping the future generation,” he said.

@magicman1942 Special message for the stay at home moms. #stayathomemom #personalgrowth #inspiration #stayathomemomstruggle #workingmom #personal ♬ original sound - Don

Schaefer went on to say that it’s “perfectly normal” to get overwhelmed or exhausted with all the responsibilities and isolation that come with the job. That’s what makes self care so necessary.

“Whether it’s stealing a few moments for yourself during nap time, indulging in a hobby you love, or simply just taking a relaxing bath at the end of the day if you can find the time. Prioritize your well being,” he urged.

He then encouraged SAHMs to carve out moments to celebrate the small victories and appreciate the joys of motherhood, whether that looks like “a successful day of homeschooling” or “simply seeing your little one smile.”

Finally, Schaefer brought it all home by reiterating that even if it doesn't always feel like it, a SAHM’s value is “immeasurable.”

“Trust me. You are the heart and soul of your family and your efforts create a warm and nurturing environment where everyone can thrive. Keep shining your light and know that you are appreciated, loved and admired more than you’ll ever know. You’re doing an amazing job, and the world is a better place because of you,” he concluded.

Understandably, viewers were moved.

“Made me tear up!! What man takes the time to encourage moms? None I’ve known. Thank you,” one person wrote.

“This definitely made me cry,” another echoed. “Thank you for such kind words and taking the time to make this video. It touched my heart so much.”

One commented, “I’m not even a SAHM, and I still felt this! ALL moms can relate I think…thank you sir!”

And still, another simply wrote, “Needed this.”

For every SAHM (or any stay-at-home parent, for that matter) may these kind words help bolster your spirit, and remind you that what you do is important indeed. You deserve that, and so much more.

For more of Schaefer's content, find him on Instagram and TikTok.


This article originally appeared on 6.7.24

Health

Struggle to run a mile? Don't worry, so does Olympic medal-winning sprinter Gabby Thomas.

Total vindication for those of us who hated running the mile in gym class.

Photo credit: jenaragon94

Gabby Thomas won three gold medals in track at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Running a mile has long been viewed as a barometer of fitness, particularly in American schools. For decades, students had to a run the mile as part of the annual Presidential Physical Fitness Test, and some schools still incorporate how long it takes a student to run a mile into their P.E. grade.

For kids who are natural runners or who play sports that involve a lot of running, jogging a mile isn't that difficult. For those who aren't and don't, it can feel like torture. Struggling to run a mile, especially when it's being used as a measure of your fitness, can make you feel like like an out-of-shape failure.

That is, until you find out that the obviously in-shape Olympic track star Gabby Thomas also struggles to run a full mile.

In an interview talking about her training, Thomas explained that she only runs a mile once a year and it's tough for her.

"The furthest I will run is one mile," Thomas shared in an interview on the TODAY Show. "We do a mile in the fall. It's a gut check. So we do it to tap into your mental side—can you finish a mile? And I know it's funny because for you guys, you're like, 'Oh, a mile.' No, it's really difficult for us."

@todayshow

Gabby Thomas may be one of the fastest women in the world, but she doesn't run more than a mile! The 3x Olympic gold medalist shared why training is different for sprinters. 🥇 #TODAYShow

@todayshow

Gabby Thomas may be one of the fastest women in the world, but she doesn't run more than a mile! The 3x Olympic gold medalist shared why training is different for sprinters. 🥇 #TODAYShow

Let's let that sink in. This woman is a professional runner. She ran her way to three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Not only does Gabby Thomas only run a full mile once a year, but it's literally a physical and mental test for her to do it.

She's also not alone. Usain Bolt's agent shared that the famous Jamaican who has held the "fastest man alive" title for 15 years has never run a mile all at once. Arguably the most famous track star of a generation, and he's never run a mile? Incredible.

Does this put a whole new spin on the middle school shame some of us felt at not being able to run the whole mile, or what? Like maybe running a mile is not a great way to evaluate fitness for everyone? Maybe it's possible to be in peak physical condition and still struggle to run a mile?

Not that most of us are in Gabby Thomas's shape either, of course, but the point stands that there are many different ways to be fit. Sprinting is basically HIIT (high-intensity interval training) exercise—exerting fully for short bursts rather than keeping your exertion at a moderate level for a longer period of time—which has become all the rage in the fitness world. The idea that someone should be able to run steadily for any specific distance in a certain amount of time is an awfully narrow box to put people into.

In fact, I'd argue that running a mile is as arbitrary as expecting someone to be able to bend over and put your hands flat on the ground or be able to dunk a basketball or other feats that some people can naturally do easily while others can't. Yes, most people can train to run a mile, but why do that if it's not something you actually want to do and when there are so many other ways to be fit? Our bodies are not the same, the ways we use our bodies are not the same, and using any specific ability to evaluate of physically healthy someone is will always miss the mark for many.

Imagine how many kids who had a hard time running the mile in school told themselves they just weren't runners or weren't athletic? How many internalized the message that their bodies weren't capable when they might have been quick sprinters or agile tennis players or powerful shot putters or good dancers? The point of physical fitness is to move your body, and there are so many ways to do that that don't involve running a mile or more.

If even Olympic medalist runners struggle to run a mile, it can't be that important. Take that, middle school gym class.

Pop Culture

A 'Daily Show' correspondent asks a millionaire about inequality and gets an unexpected response.

Wealth inequality has never been funnier.

Photo by Laurel and Michael Evans on Unsplash

This could be the guest house.


Inequality has gotten worse than you think.

An investigation by former "Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj is still perfectly apt and shows that the problem isn't just your classic case of "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer."

As much as we hear about wealth inequality these days, one disparity remains mostly ignored: the gap between the wealthy and the ridiculously wealthy.

Minhaj spoke to Richard Reeves, an economist with the Brookings Institute, who painted a dark picture:

wealth, comedy, Hasan Minhaj

Wealth inequality on the rise.

All GIFs via Comedy Central.

The study Reeves refers to points to the growing wealth of the top 10th of the top 1%:

"The rise of wealth inequality is almost entirely due to the rise of the top 0.1% wealth share, from 7% in 1979 to 22% in 2012 — a level almost as high as in 1929. The bottom 90% wealth share first increased up to the mid-1980s and then steadily declined."

And no one's paid any attention.

Between the cries of the 45.3 million people in poverty and a dwindling middle class inevery state, the voice of the average millionaire is all but drowned out.

the one percent, inequality, investment

Millionaires unconcerned with financial disparity.

All GIFs via Comedy Central.

But not all millionaires are worried about growing inequality in the top 1%.

In his search for a concerned millionaire, Minhaj met Morris Pearl, a retired investment banking director and member of an organization called The Patriotic Millionaires. Minhaj was baffled by what Pearl had to say:

resources, rich, Ronald Reagan

Investment banking pays well.

All GIFs via Comedy Central.

What about trickle-down economics?

Trickle-down theory was popularized under Ronald Reagan's presidency. The idea was that clearing a path for the rich to make more money would spur more private investment, which would lead to more jobs and higher wages for all workers.

tax breaks, income, classism

Attempting the preach the reverse.

All GIFs via Comedy Central.

Reagan put trickle-down theory into practice in two basic ways: by lowering taxes for the wealthy and by freezing wages for the poor.

In 1981, he cut the top marginal income tax rate — which only applies to the highest-income households — from 70% to 50%. Then in 1986, he more than doubled-down by slashing the rate to 28%. (The current rate is 39.6%.) And under Reagan's leadership, the minimum wage was frozen, even as costs of living were rising.

Pearl and other so-called Patriotic Millionaires think top one-percenters like themselves should pay more taxes.

trickle-down theory, financial institutions, comedy show

Making rich people richer.

All GIFs via Comedy Central.

Not only that, they believe raising the minimum wage is critical to reducing inequality.

OK, maybe not everyone — including millionaires — are convinced that giving more money to the rich will fix the economy. So why do our policies do just the opposite?


This article originally appeared on 3.23.15

LQBTQIA+

Trans woman shares tearjerking recording of coming out to her 89-year-old grandmother

"Whoever's in there, I love."

Courtesy of Jenna Tea

Trans woman shares grandmother's moving reaction to coming out

Coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community can be difficult for a multitude of reasons with one of the biggest concerns being rejection. This can make the stakes to coming out to family members feel extremely high, especially if you're very close to them. The last thing people want to do is disappoint people they love, especially when that disappointment is inextricably tied to their existence as a person.

It's no wonder people don't always come out to everyone right away but sometimes others make the decision for us by sharing private information with people we weren't ready to share it with yet. That's exactly what happened to a woman that goes by Jenna Tea on social media. Jenna is a trans woman who had not revealed that information to her 89-year-old grandmother so when someone took it upon themselves to share the news, she decided to talk with her grandmother herself.

What transpired was an interaction so beautiful that it's causing some people on the internet to break out in tears.

Thankfully, Jenna thought to record the interaction to keep for her own memories. She explains to Upworthy, "Someone in my family actually told her that I was trans and this conversation we had was the first time we ever talked about it, she was saying such sweet things and I remember thinking to myself that I wanted to remember this moment forever so I took my phone out and just started recording, she has macular degeneration so she couldn’t see that I was recording and it made for one of the most authentic wholesome moments of my life."

The audio recording is playing in the background of the video Jenna uploaded to her social media account. Pictures and videos of Jenna as a child and ones with her grandmother pre-transition in drag flash on the screen as her grandma's sweet words play.

"You have to do what makes you happy. It's something we have to adjust to and sometimes it's hard for other people but they're not living your life, you are. It's kind of their problem to readjust so the best thing is to put it out there and deal with it and it is what it is," Jenna's grandmother can be heard saying.



Being supportive isn't new for the grandmother, Jenna shares with Upworthy, "she has always been extremely welcoming and accepting of me and everyone around her. I am also a drag queen and doing drag was the way I found my trans identity! She has been to a few of my shows and she absolutely loves them and so I knew that she wouldn’t have reacted in a bad way, however I wasn’t expecting HOW accepting she would be. Out of everybody in my family she has taken it the best and it truly amazes me. I am so lucky to have the support I do in my family and the world is lucky she is in it!"

Putting together the video was extremely emotional for Jenna, she shares in her caption that she sobbed the entire time, which translated to making strangers on the internet cry.

Courtesy of Jenna Tea

"I AM IN TEARS THIS MORNING SEEING THIS — THIS IS SO LOVELY," someone writes.

"I made it to 9am before I got emotional over someone on the internet," another person cries.

"This made me sob. I have a five year old child who has internal struggles that I saw in myself at a young age. I have a deep knowing and I love them so much. We have days where they ask me if we can pretend they’re a girl and we do!! I just wanna play with them and love them forever. I’m so happy you experienced this love in your life, everyone deserves it. You made my day, thank you," one mom shares.

The support Jenna is receiving in the comments is another heartwarming layer to her story. Grandmas can seem like magic when we're little kids but watching their love and support grow as you learn who you are can be priceless.

Internet

Woman shares practical survival tips ahead of an extremely active hurricane season

You may want to take notes.

Photo credit: Canva

Woman's practical hurricane tips has people taking notes

Hurricane season is already upon us but peak hurricane season is just around the corner. There are many parts of America that do not experience hurricane season. That doesn't mean they are free from natural disasters, some areas of the country have fire seasons, earth quakes, tornados or blizzards. Living in the United States can feel like a toss up on picking which seasonal natural disasters you'd rather live through.

But alas with more jobs going virtual and the cost of living going up, many people have moved from the western part of the country to the souther part of the country. This means they're going from maybe being used to experiencing fire season or earth quakes to possibly experiencing their first hurricanes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season."

NOAA is predicting 17-25 named storms, of which 8-13 will become hurricanes with 4-7 becoming a category 3 or higher, considered to be major hurricanes. Meghan Basford, who survived Hurricane Micheal when it hit Florida as a Category 5 in 2018, took to social media to share practical hurricane tips that some may not consider.

"If you don't know what Hurricane Michael is, Hurricane Michael was the fourth strongest landfalling hurricane in the United States. It came in at a whopping 160 mile an hour winds and it was a Category 5 upon landfall. You probably didn't hear about it though because nobody really cares about this part of the United States. Yeah, I said it," Basford jokingly adds.

She shares some time lapse video of her home while the hurricane passed through her state. Unfortunately, Basford lost her home to the storm as well as much of the stuff inside, which is why she recommends photographing and videoing everything in the home beforehand. This will assist in filing insurance claims, "take pictures of everything. Take pictures of policy numbers so that when you're on the phone with them you can pull them right up."

NOAA's 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season OutlookImage credit: NOAA

Don't plan on riding out the storm and throwing a hurricane party? She's got a tip for you to know if you need toss out the food in your fridge when you return, "fill a clear cup up with water. You're going to stick it in the freezer and let it freeze. When it's frozen you're going to put a quarter on the very top. Leave your house, come back after the storm, check the placement of that quarter."

If the quarter has held it's position on the top of the cup then the food in the freezer is safe to eat but if it has sunken into the frozen cup then everything needs to get tossed. This is an indicator that the power went out for a significant amount of time and the food in the freezer likely went bad.

Some other tips Basford mentions is using your dishwasher as a waterproof safe, filling ziplock bags with water and freezing them, and filling your bath tub with water to flush the toilet in case the water goes out. Her list is fairly extensive and extremely helpful, people in the comments found themselves taking notes for future reference, even ones that don't live in areas prone to hurricanes.



"Oooookay, third generation Floridian here and aside from freezing bags of water, filling the tub, and flashlights/candles…none of this information has ever been taught to me. I’m so appreciative of your candor and humor throughout as well. Saved," someone reveals.

"I’m no where near water and I was taking notes," another laughs.

"Do I live in hurricane country? No. But I watched this entire video, saved it, shared it with my husband, and thought to myself, 'I gotta remember this just in case,'" one person shares.

Others hurricane survivors added their own tips to the comments with one person writing, "Katrina PTSD just entered the chat….
Tips: no generators in the house people, or super close by the house. Have a window unit for your whole family having a sleepover in one room for days/weeks. Stock up on medications that are life saving for those that require medications daily. Know your neighbors and check on each other."

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 with the peak being late August through mid September.

