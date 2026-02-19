Scientists discover method for sleeping on tough problems to solve them creatively
Why not let your brain go to work while you sleep?
We spend a third of our lives asleep, and during that time our bodies and minds are restored. But wouldn't it be great if we could also use that time to think brilliant thoughts that help us when we wake? Imagine if, while you sleep, your mind could solve problems, come up with creative ideas, and recall long-forgotten memories.
A new study by neuroscientists at Northwestern University has taken the first step toward making this possible by training people to solve difficult puzzles in their sleep.
The researchers conducted a sleep study with 20 people who had prior experience with lucid dreaming. Participants were given a series of tough brainteasers to work on for three minutes, with each one paired with its own musical soundtrack.
The brainteasers were difficult enough that most went unsolved. As participants went to bed in the lab that night and entered REM sleep, researchers played the soundtracks from the unsolved puzzles to encourage them to dream about them. When participants woke up the next morning, the findings were remarkable.
What the sleep study found
Sixty percent of the participants had dreams that referenced the specific puzzles they couldn't solve while awake. Those who dreamed about the unsolved puzzles increased their problem-solving ability from 20% to 40%.
Karen Konkoly, a post-doctoral researcher in Paller's Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, explained the findings in a press release:
"Even without lucidity, one dreamer asked a dream character for help solving the puzzle we were cueing. Another was cued with the 'trees' puzzle and woke up dreaming of walking through a forest. Another dreamer was cued with a puzzle about jungles and woke up from a dream in which she was fishing in the jungle, thinking about that puzzle. These were fascinating examples to witness because they showed how dreamers can follow instructions, and dreams can be influenced by sounds during sleep, even without lucidity."
The study shows incredible potential for using our dreams to solve complex problems and increase creativity.
"My hope is that these findings will help move us towards stronger conclusions about the functions of dreaming," Konkoly said. "If scientists can definitively say that dreams are important for problem solving, creativity, and emotion regulation, hopefully people will start to take dreams seriously as a priority for mental health and wellbeing."
How to lucid dream using the MILD technique
Wouldn't it be incredible if you could tap into the power of your dreams to solve problems or come up with new ideas like the participants did in the laboratory? Even though it may sound too good to be true, there are research-backed ways to learn how to control your dreams. One of the most popular is the MILD (Mnemonic Induction of Lucid Dreams) technique.
Here are some steps to achieve lucidity, according to lucid dreaming instructor Daniel Love:
Step 1: Prepare for lucidity
Before you fall asleep, tell yourself that you will wake up and remember your dreams during each period of the night.
Step 2: Remember your dream
When you awaken from a dream period, do your best to recall every possible detail. Stay awake until you've remembered all you can.
Step 3: Create your intent
As you prepare to fall back asleep, focus on the following intention: "The next time I am dreaming, I will remember to recognize that I'm dreaming."
Love says to think about it the same way you would think about a product you want to buy at the store.
Step 4: See yourself as lucid
As you focus on step three, imagine yourself back in the dream noticing that you are lucid, and rewrite the dream as if you are now in control.
Step 5: Repeat as necessary
Repeat steps three and four until you fall asleep. If your mind wanders from your intention, simply repeat them again.
