Couple confesses they sleep on random sides of the bed and people are in utter shock
But maybe they're onto something?
People seem fairly open to the idea of sleep divorces, where partners don’t actually share a bed. But that might be where the openmindedness stops as far as sleeping arrangements go.
One couple seems to be under (playful) fire after admitting that…brace yourself…they randomly pick a side of the bed to sleep on each night.“It’s never discussed, we just pick a side when we go to sleep,” says Angelina, a home designer, in a now-viral TikTok.
Are you already breaking out into nervous sweats? You're not alone.
Angelina mentioned that whenever she mentions this routine (or lack thereof), friends call her and her partner Skylar crazy. Unfortunately for Angelina, she didn’t find any backup from her TikTok followers either.
Literally thousands of comments began flooding in, all from people who were baffled that someone could live with this kind of chaos.
“What kind of serial kill behavior is this? 😂” one person wrote.
@renovatingourhome Okay I really need to know if we are alone in this— do you randomly pick which side of the bed you are going to sleep on or do you sleep on the same side every single night? #bedroom #sleeptok ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song - julie on the internet
Another added, “You mean to tell me you just go through life everyday not knowing what side of the bed you’re sleeping on that night?! WHAT?!"
And perhaps the funniest comment of all: “I’m single, and I have a side of my bed.”
Angelina wasn’t ready to back down, however. In a couple of follow-up videos, she argued how the idea might not be so crazy after all.
First off, she addresses some major concerns, such as how they deal with nightstands, bedside accoutrements (like phone chargers) and pets.
@renovatingourhome Replying to @Modernmamma There’s 2000 comments calling us monsters and people even unfollowed us 🤣 im sorry we dont sleep on the same side of the bed! Hopefully this answers your questions 🫣 #bedroom #sleeptok #beigeflag #redflag ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator
And honestly, her responses make sense. They have nightstands but mostly keep stuff in the drawers (which, gotta say, makes for a cleaner look) and leave the nighttime routine stuff to other rooms. Then they have matching phone chargers on either side of the bed. Easy peasy.
As for their pet cats—they’re fine to switch, too, as long as they get to cuddle up next to their preferred human.
Angelina also shared that while their sleep routine might sound unconventional, a relationship expert called it a “green flag” and potentially “ideal,” given the way that it frees them from any kind of rigid possessiveness.
@renovatingourhome Replying to @Derek Goode apparently it’s a green flag!! Time to switch sides of the bed, everyone! 😈 #sleeptok #sideofthebed #greenflag #redflag #greenscreen @Insider ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song - julie on the internet
It wasn’t long ago that the notion of sleeping in different beds seemed totally taboo or indicative of a bad relationship. So while Angelina and Skyler might seem like outliers now, it wouldn’t be surprising if this becomes yet another new trend. Even if you can’t fathom living with this kind of inconsistency, there’s probably some way of going about your relationship (or life in general) that seems odd to the mainstream but totally works for you and yours. And that’s what really matters.
Now, who’s going to live life on the edge and sleep on the opposite side of their bed tonight? Any takers?