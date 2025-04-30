'Hack expert' explains why he can tell your personality by which side of the bed you sleep on
“People who sleep on the right side of the bed earn more money."
Jordan Howlett recently blew people’s minds with a TikTok video explaining why you can learn a lot about a person based on the side of the bed they prefer. Jordan is a popular creator, who some know as the "Maor of TikTok" with nearly 11 million followers who shares candid monologues, reactions, stories, life hacks, and intriguing fast food secrets.
His video was a response to TikTok users Angelina & Skyler, who confessed they don’t usually pick a side of the bed which sounded strange to a lot of their followers. (FYI: Your side is determined from the perspective of lying in bed. For example, sleeping on the left side means that your partner would sleep to your right.) Howlett responded to their video by explaining why the side you choose is so important. “Psychologically speaking, humans will pick a side of the bed due to attitude towards work, personality, and income,” he says.
“People who sleep on the left side of the bed psychologically have a more positive outlook on life, they can deal with heavy workloads, they’re not easily phased by stressful days, and they’re calmer in a crisis than their counterpart,” he continues. “And they’re more confident.”
“People who sleep on the right side of the bed earn more money, have a less positive outlook on life, but are more prepared for worst-case scenarios than their counterparts,” Jordan said. Jordan ends his video with a final fact: “Also, people who are claustrophobic naturally choose to sleep near the wall.”
The post caused some confusion with those who were neither left- nor right-side sleepers. "I sleep in the middle of my bed. In a nest of pillows with silk pillowcases. No sharing," Cricket wrote in the comments. "I sleep in the middle of my bed. Just saying. What now?" Sir Comment added. "And people who sleep in the middle of the bed have been single for too long," SMO joked.
Although Howlett didn’t cite any specific data, his points are perfectly aligned with current research on the topic. It appears he may have taken his facts from sleep expert Hope Bastine. Recently, Bastine told Cosmopolitan that folks who sleep on the left side are more optimistic than their grumpier, right-side counterparts. She also shed some light on the old saying "woke up on the wrong side of the bed." "If we sleep on a side that’s different to usual, we might not sleep as well (after all, we're creatures of habit). And of course, sleeping badly is a surefire way to make us feel grumpy," she said.
"According to research, people who sleep on the left are likely to be more cheerful than their right-side counterparts," Bastine said. "A positive outlook allows lefties to be more capable at dealing with a heavy workload, which means they’re not as easily fazed by a stressful day. Those who sleep on the left believe they are calmer than their partner in a crisis and are more confident in general."
