Hiring manager fired for refusing to post 'ghost jobs' is now sharing how to recognize them
If you've been applying for a job but getting no call backs, this might be the reason.
Looking for a new job can be discouraging. Especially when it feels like you're constantly applying for jobs that you're qualified for, and some cases in which you're overqualified and never hearing back beyond the "thank you for applying" email. There doesn't seem to be a shortage in job openings but there does seem to be an abundance of people looking for work for months without finding gainful employment.
According to Ceros Whaley, a former hiring manager at an unnamed company, the problem is that unsuspecting hopeful employees are unknowingly applying for "ghost jobs." Whaley shares that part of his job as a hiring manager was to create "ghost jobs," which are simply fake job listings. He explains that these job listings were not created to find more qualified people to fill positions but to "encourage" current employees to improve their performance.
The entire thing likely feels a bit shocking to the average job seeker, but this is common practice for businesses according to Whaley. But it was his discomfort in continuing this practice that ultimately resulted in his termination from the company he can't name due to the non-disclosure agreement that he signed.
Whaley says that he got into a little bit of a kerfuffle with his higher manager over the company continuing the ghost job ruse. By the time the man reached his tolerance level for posting fake jobs, he had already posted over 300 ghost jobs on sites like Indeed, Monster and other hiring sites. But Whaley shares that he found his morals and just couldn't continue the practice, though his manager told him that he was the best ghost job writer that the company had.
a now hiring sign in front of a building Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash
"I'm not going to continue to post ghost job listings so our employees can act like they are scared to lose their jobs. That ruins their mental, it destroys their mental health deeply," Whaley recalls the conversation between he and his boss.
The man shares that eventually his manager began yelling at him before telling him they would need to meet later and told him to clock out for the day.
"It's disgusting. It's not just my company, it is every company I'm seeing doing this. It's Walmart doing this, it's Amazon doing this, I'm not going to disclose my company, but it's BestBuy doing this. But they're posting these fake job listings to trick you," Whaley exclaims, noting that the rates posted are often higher than current employees' salaries.
But the frustrated former employee didn't stop there, he did a follow up video sharing how to spot ghost jobs and how to avoid them while you're job hunting.
Pay attention to the posting date
"If it was posted four days ago, five days ago, there's a high chance that you shouldn't click on that link," he says.
According to Whaley if a job is posted five days ago it comes off as a flashing sign showing that the company is "hiring right now," even though they likely aren't.
No time stamp
Another tricky tactic that might slip right by you is job listings that don't have a time stamp. The former hiring manager simply says just don't apply for any job that doesn't have a time stamp on the listing.
Please Help Sebastian Stan GIF by PBS SoCalGiphy
Job descriptions that feel off
Whaley explains, "job descriptions matter a lot when it comes to checking if it's a ghost job. If the job description is something insane, and I mean insane, when it doesn't really describe the job. That is also a way to tell when it is a ghost job. That is also a method to do that."
There's a way around it
Many people may not like his solutions, especially Millennials and Gen Z who are very phone averse. But Whaley says that the best way to get around ghost job listings is to call the potential job directly. It takes a little bit of work finding the correct number and probably a few breathing exercises to work up the nerve, but calling is an easy way to know if the job is real or not. He also says you can physically go to the place to speak with someone if you're feeling really bold. Whaley shares that potential employees tend to like the extra initiative that is shown by going a little old fashioned on the job hunt front.
@ceroswhaley Replying to @Aυƚιʂƚιƈαʅʅყ.Dɾιʋҽɳ 🥀꧁༺༻꧂🖤 #fyp #jobs #manager #reply #replyingtocomments #viral ♬ original sound - CerosWhaley
"The best way to get a job at the job that I had–you had to call me. My direct line. I had a direct line. That was the difficult aspect. I was in an office you had to call my direct line and ask for my extension," Whaley says matter of factly.
The last bit of advice he gives is to cross reference job postings you find on job listing boards with the company's actual website.
"They'll post a job listing on Indeed or some job searching website and they won't have it on the website," the former hiring manager explains while informing people they can check small businesses' social media accounts.
Job hunting can be soul sucking at times but using some of the tips Whaley shares, you just may be able to avoid wasting your time applying for jobs that don't exist.