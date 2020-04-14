popular

Comedian asks herself, 'What If I could explain what's happening now to me four months ago?'

via Julie Nolke / YouTube

In this hilarious video Julie Nolke asks herself, "What would happen if I tried to explain what's happening now to the January 2020 version of myself?"

Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self www.youtube.com

Julie Nolke is an actress-comedian who writes and directs her own comedy videos on YouTube. She also has a channel where she posts cooking videos.

