Comedian asks herself, 'What If I could explain what's happening now to me four months ago?'
04.14.20
In this hilarious video Julie Nolke asks herself, "What would happen if I tried to explain what's happening now to the January 2020 version of myself?"
Explaining the Pandemic to my Past Self www.youtube.com
Julie Nolke is an actress-comedian who writes and directs her own comedy videos on YouTube. She also has a channel where she posts cooking videos.
