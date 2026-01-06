Chinese philosopher Confucius had wise advice for New Year's resolutions. Start small.
"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."
Millions of Americans are currently embarking on their New Year's resolutions for 2026. According to a recent YouGov study, 31% of Americans report they made a New Year's resolution for 2026.
But sticking to a New Year's resolution is no easy feat, with an estimated 88% of people giving up within the first two weeks of January. Though this is a discouraging thought, you don't have to succumb to this pitfall. In fact, the secret to successfully accomplishing your New Year's resolution may come from Chinese philosopher Confucius.
Confucius, who lived from 551—479 BCE, was also a political theorist and teacher. He founded Confucianism, described as "sometimes viewed as a philosophy and sometimes as a religion, Confucianism may be understood as an all-encompassing way of thinking and living that entails ancestor reverence and a profound human-centered religiousness," per Britannica. It is also the "social code of the Chinese and continues to influence other countries, particularly Korea, Japan, and Vietnam."
Confucius' teachings have survived through manuscripts and writings, such as the Lunyu (Analects) (Analects), that continue to inspire people in modern times.
Today, Confucius' sayings are still revered for their wisdom, especially when it comes to human character and self-improvement—the basis of many New Year's resolutions. One famous quote widely attributed to Confucius may be helpful in accomplishing your New Year's goals:
In a discussion on Reddit, one person shared how Confucius's quote helped inspire them to make new habits:
"Everyday we have a new opportunity to create a better life for ourselves. One of the issues that has always plagued me in beginning a journey is starting at a single place," they wrote. "I always get so caught up in trying to do everything at once that instead of moving forward I bounce around, and end up in the same place."
They continued, "Confucius brings in the idea that to move a mountain we begin with the small stones. Whatever our goal is, creating a viable and workable plan that we can stick to beats any grand scheme. Because like reading, fitness, or any other form of activity hard work over time trumps momentary motivation. Developing the ability to take it one step at a time is often harder for me than putting all of my energy into trying to run before I walk."
They concluded with an encouraging statement about how Confucius' quote has helped them not become overwhelmed with making changes: "Each day we have the opportunity to continue to move the small stones, and when we reach a big one using the will and discipline cultivated to break it apart into smaller stones." They closed saying, "Each day we have the ability to enjoy just the act of being alive. Each day we have a choice to meet our obstacles with a growth mindset instead of shrinking away."
By starting with small, consistent actions, big changes can happen. Confucius' ancient wisdom may hold the secret to sticking to and nailing your resolutions this year.