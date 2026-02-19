Professional speaker explains how voice messages can improve public speaking skills
Hit record and listen to yourself.
Many people are looking to improve their public speaking skills, whether for work or to feel more comfortable in social situations. While taking classes and getting advice from speech coaches can help, some people have difficulty finding either the money or the time to access professional help. But one speech expert believes you can significantly improve your verbal communication skills just by using your phone.
In a YouTube video, communication professional and speaker Vinh Giang offers a daily exercise that can help improve public speaking: sending voice messages instead of texts. Giang notes that one benefit of texting is being able to review a message before sending it to fix potential communication issues or miscues—and argues that you can do the same with voice messages.
Recording a voice message lets you hear yourself in a low-stakes situation, with the option to re-record again and again if necessary. Each time you listen back, you can pick up on your volume, speed, clarity, and word choice and be more mindful in the next one. You'll be able to see (well, technically hear) where you're lacking and what to improve, whether that means fixing an issue right away or identifying exactly what you need to work on in your speech.
Speech professionals agree voice notes help improve speaking abilities
Other professionals in public speaking and speech therapy spoke to Upworthy about voice messages and how they can help people improve their speaking skills.
"In the speech therapy world, the process of using voice messaging to improve public speaking would be considered a method called self-monitoring through biofeedback," said speech pathology expert Ryann Sutera. "Rehearsing running speech through the use of recordings can help assess intelligibility, rate of speech, and word choice."
"Using voice memos as a low-stakes tactic to improve communication and public speaking skills is something we find helps prep our clients for media opportunities," said public relations director Lauren Guess. "Most of our clients are on the go, and sending a voice memo back in response to the reporter's question is a great practice for creating usable, digestible sound bites."
Guess said voice messages not only help communication with media outlets, but also help refine clients' public speaking skills and sharpen their talking points.
"We prefer this approach because we find it quickly strengthens confidence in speaking on their subject matter and enhances their ability to nail their key messages, compared to submitting quotes via email or text," Guess said.
Whether you want to improve your public speaking for professional reasons, like giving a presentation at work or running for political office, or to get better at conversations and connecting with friends, it might be worth recording a voice note instead of talking through your fingertips.