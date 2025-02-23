A dad going through divorce shares the sweet messages his kids send him on their tablets
He says installing a messenger app helped them stay connected, even when apart.
For parents going through divorce, one of the most painful challenges is becoming separated from their children. Even if both parents are doing everything they can to co-parent peacefully and fairly, it doesn’t fix not being able to share a meal with their little one everyday, tuck them in every night, and otherwise condense all those little, yet oh-so precious and irreplaceable moments of childhood into a few days a week.
And of course, kids feel this too, in ways that can greatly impact their sense of security, self worth, cause issues at home, etc. Which can only lead to more guilt for the parents, and so the cycle continues. Again, even with the most amenable, divorce isn’t easy for anyone involved.
On the bright side, we do live in an age where staying in touch is easier than ever, especially when we come up with creative ways to do so. One dad, who’s currently going through a divorce, recently shared how even though he no longer lives with his own children, he still talks to them every day while at work, thanks to a messenger app he installed on their kiddy tablets.
As the dad, named Tyler, told Newsweek, he had already been chatting with his "super tech-savvy” kiddos via Discord, however, when they were given tablets as Christmas gifts, one of his sons showed an interest in Facebook messenger, which was easy to install a kid’s version of, and ended up being perfect for keeping in touch until they could meet IRL.
Tyler shared a small sample of what a typical conversation might look like on Reddit (below), likely from his seven year old who is usually the one to leave “sweet” messages.
I've been going through a divorce, so installed kids messenger on their tablets so they can message me. I got this today 🥰
byu/sirprichard inMadeMeSmile
Tyler’s post quickly racked up 28,000 views, and inspired a ton of support in the comments, including from others who have been through similar situations, and wanted to encourage him that things get better.
“Divorce sucks....being a great dad doesn't! Keep up the great work & stay positive!”
“No better feeling than an unprompted ‘I love you’ from your child, stay strong buddy you're doing a great job parenting…”
“You are the hero of the world for your kids and that will never change cuz you did everything right💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽don't forget that ever my brother.”
A few short words shared on a screen, however simple, can make all the difference to keep loved ones in each other’s lives. This is an aspect of technology that, even with all its faults, shouldn’t be taken for granted, and we see it so clearly through Tyler’s story. He even recommended that other parents install some kind of messaging app on their kids’ tablet. After all, “it's a free way to increase communication with your children, and anybody who doesn't get to see their kids all the time can see how that would be a great thing."
Not only is it free, it’s quite easy as well. To install Messenger Kids on an Amazon Fire Tablet (which is how Tyler did it) open the Amazon Appstore on your device, search for "Messenger Kids", download and install the app; make sure you are logged in with your parent account to set up the child's profile and manage access through the Parent Dashboard.
Alternatively, to install Messenger Kids on a tablet, open the App Store on your tablet, search for "Messenger Kids", and download the app; you will need to log in with your Facebook account to authorize the device and create a separate account for your child within the app. Badda bing, baddam boom.
No matter how you do it, hopefully you’re able to give a quick “I love you” to someone in your life today.