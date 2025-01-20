Groom moved to tears after finding out his bride secretly learned Armenian for their wedding
When she read her vows, he fell in love all over again.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to romantic wedding moments, a story like this comes along and steals your heart once again. In a now-video viral posted by filmmaker Chris Mai, owner ofGoodco Studios, we see Shahan Krakirian, an Armenian man, get absolutely blown away when he finds out his bride, Michelle Alacon Krakirian, a Filipino woman, had clandestinely been learning his native language.
It wasn’t until she began reciting her vows, in perfect Armenian, that her secret was revealed. Shahan is instantly taken aback when Michelle begins to speak, his eyes tearing up. Michelle steadily keeps her cool as she says “I promise to learn Armenian for you, because I know how important it is for you that our children know and recognize Armenian.”
She continues “I promise that wherever this life takes us, peaks or valleys, I will always be with you and walk by your side.” By this point Shahan’s lip is, understandably, in full quiver mode.
Michelle then leaves it all on a humorous note, saying “I will be with you even if we must go to the place where the donkey dies,” referring to a common Armenian idiom meaning a “faraway place.” Kind of how we might say something is “in Timbuktu.”
In an exclusive interview with The Armenian Report, Michelle shared how her heartfelt gesture was truly a labor of love. Shahan’s family speaks Western Armenian, a dialect primarily spoken by Armenians from Lebanon. And most of the tutors in her area taught Eastern Armenian. But she did finally land on one, and for the four months leading up to the big day, Michelle tirelessly studied.
“I had flashcards and notes that I kept hidden from him. There were times I thought he’d caught me, but luckily, he didn’t,” she recalled.
Well, her hard work paid off. The look on her husband’s face confirmed that. And all over social media, folks have been sharing just how much the moment meant for them as well.
Check out some of these sweet comments:
“It's inspiring to see individuals take such meaningful steps to honor and uplift the identities of their loved ones.”
“AWW a gesture that not only spoke volumes about their relationship also highlighted the lengths one would go to make their partner feel truly special on such a momentous occasion. oh to be love like this!”
“Those heartfelt acts can indeed make a relationship feel incredibly special and meaningful.”
“Bro just made the best decision of his life by marrying such a wonderful woman. Congratulations to both of you!”
“I believe in love again.”
As for Michelle’s advice to other multicultural couples, she tells The Armenian Report that learning about your partner’s heritage opens the doors to profound blessings.
“It might take extra effort, but if it’s important to you, it can be an incredibly rewarding experience.”
What a beautiful testament to how love can unify two different worlds to create something completely new. Congrats to the happy couple.
This article originally appeared last year.