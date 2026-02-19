The 4 purrfectly wholesome reasons cats love stealing people's seats as soon as they stand up
They're not being naughty...most of the time.
It never fails: someone's been sitting for a while and decides to stand to stretch their legs. The moment a cat owner's knees fully extend is the exact moment their cat jumps into their seat. Often, it seems like they were pre-curled into their adorable pose before seemingly levitating onto the pre-warmed seat.
This normal kitty behavior can sometimes be irritating to cat owners, especially when they were planning to sit right back down. When there's a cat snuggled in a chair, it can become a struggle to get them out, especially if the cat is a little stubborn. Some cats refuse to move, seemingly pressing their weight into the seat, while others grab onto the fabric with their nails in an effort to claim the chair. It's a battle that can happen multiple times per day.
It can begin to feel like you're in a fight for dominance with a 10-pound furball that can't open doors without your assistance. A cat owner can successfully shoo the cat out of their chair, turn around to sit, and the cat beats them to it all over again. So what's the deal? Are people really in a power struggle with their cats, or do cats have a logical reason for continually stealing seats from the people who feed them?
Cat sitting in an office chair.Photo credit: Canva
Well, some cats are being naughty and use this behavior as attention-seeking. They want their human to pick them up, pet them, or play with them. But this isn't always the case, according to experts. There are four other reasons cats do this that have nothing to do with bad behavior.
They feel safer on surfaces above the ground
According to Cats.com, "When a cat sleeps, they are at their most vulnerable. Therefore, they like to pick nice, safe places to take their naps. Our human chairs are raised off the ground, and often are protected on three sides by the tall back and arms, so they offer more protection than a standard cat bed placed on the floor."
The higher vantage point also allows them to have a good view of the room while they're relaxing, so they prefer to claim the spot as their own.
Cozy cat napping on a comfy chair.Photo credit: Canva
It smells like you
Even though cats have a representation of not caring much about their human roommates, it couldn't be further from the truth. Cats love the people in their home, which means they also love the way they smell because they trust you. Catster explains, "They begin to associate your scent with familiarity and safety, so leaving it behind on your seat is going to draw them to it."
They're claiming you and everything you love
Cats are territorial, so jumping into a seat after their human leaves is a sign of deep affection. They want everyone, including other animals in the home, to know that you belong to them. One way to do that is by sitting in your chair to leave their scent in your space.
According to Dr. Mark West, a veterinarian who shares content on TikTok, "When your cat looks at you, they don't see someone who feeds them, they see their safe place, their territory, their anchor in the world. To your cat, that spot is not just somewhere to sit; it is your spot. And when they choose it, they are choosing you." He later adds, "Your scent tells them everything is okay. They feel like they're protected, that they're home."
Your seat is warm
This is probably the most logical reason someone could think of. Even as humans, we love to hop into something pre-warmed. Think about the pre-warmed towels at a spa, or hopping into the bed still warm from your partner's body heat. It's cozy. Cats love a cozy spot as much as their humans.
Relaxed tabby cat chillin' on a chair.Photo credit: Canva
PetBook says, "The cat doesn't know we planned to return there. Cats love warmth, and we often surround ourselves with cozy, warm blankets and pillows. Especially in winter, our seats have an almost magical attraction for the animals. But even in summer, cats seek out cozy spots without drafts."