+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Health

Her mother doesn't get why she's depressed. So she explains the best way she knows how.

Sabrina Benaim eloquently describes what it's like to be depressed.

sabrina benaim, depression, explaining depression
via Button Poetry/YouTube

Sabrina Benaim's “Explaining My Depression to My Mother."

Button Poetry/YouTube This article originally appeared on 11.24.15


Sabrina Benaim's “Explaining My Depression to My Mother" is pretty powerful on its own.

But, in it, her mother exhibits some of the most common misconceptions about depression, and I'd like to point out three of them here.

Misconception #1: Depression is triggered by a single event or series of traumatic events.

empathy, human condition, humanity

Depression isn’t just over sleeping.

Most people think depression is triggered by a traumatic event: a loved one dying, a job loss, a national tragedy, some THING. The truth is that depression sometimes just appears out of nowhere. So when you think that a friend or loved one is just in an extended bad mood, reconsider. They could be suffering from depression.

Misconception #2: People with depression are only sad.

family, parents, mom, anxiety

The obligation of anxiety.

Most people who have never experienced depression think depression is just an overwhelming sadness. In reality, depression is a complex set of feelings and physical changes in the body. People who suffer from depression are sad, yes, but they can also be anxious, worried, apathetic, and tense, among other things.

Misconception #3: You can snap out of it.

button poetry, medical condition, biological factors

Making fun plans not wanting to have fun.

The thing with depression is that it's a medical condition that affects your brain chemistry. It has to do with environmental or biological factors first and foremost. Sabrina's mother seems to think that if her daughter would only go through the motions of being happy that then she would become happy. But that's not the case. Depression is a biological illness that leaks into your state of being.

Think of it this way: If you had a cold, could you just “snap out of it"?

No? Exactly.

empathy, misconceptions of depression, mental health

Mom doesn’t understand.

via Button Poetry/YouTube

These are only three of the misconceptions about depression. If you know somebody suffering from depression, you should take a look at this video here below to learn the best way to talk to them:

From Your Site Articles
depression
Science

The oldest whales on the planet are more ancient than 'Moby-Dick' and have the harpoons to prove it

Wow... just wow.

Image from Pixabay.

Under the sea...

True
The Wilderness Society

This article originally appeared on 11.04.15


You're probably familiar with the literary classic "Moby-Dick."

But in case you're not, here's the gist: Moby Dick is the name of a huge albino sperm whale.

(Get your mind outta the gutter.)

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

These 23 songs every Broadway fan knows could actually help fight dementia

Back in 2013, researchers in the U.S. stumbled upon a novel new treatment for dementia patients: listening to show tunes. Seriously.

Photo by Jordhan Madec on Unsplash

A picture taken of the Broadway street sign in New York City.

This article originally appeared on 02.26.16


Back in 2013, researchers in the U.S. stumbled upon a novel new treatment for dementia patients: listening to show tunes. Seriously.

A study of nursing home patients found that residents who sang show tunes — specifically from "Oklahoma!" "The Wizard of Oz," and "The Sound of Music" — demonstrated increased mental performance, according to a report in the New York Daily News:

"Researchers working with elderly residents at an East Coast care home found in a four-month long study ... that people who sang their favorite songs showed a marked improvement compared to those who just listened."
Keep ReadingShow less
Education

Scientists compared the bones of modern and ancient women and made a surprising discovery

Researchers studied how strong ancient women were. What they found was astonishing.

Image via Pixabay.

Demonstrating the flexing of a bicep.

This article originally appeared on 11.29.17


Think about the illustrations you've seen of men and women of the Bronze Age who lived thousands of years ago.

Perhaps there's one you recall from your elementary school text book — in which men are probably depicted hurling bronze spears and strangling lions with their bare hands, while the women are most likely pictured leading children around, sifting through grapes or weaving tiny reeds into baskets (presumably to hold the fruits of their husbands' labor).

Keep ReadingShow less
Education

A school replaced detention with meditation. The results are stunning.

🙏🙌

This article originally appeared on 09.22.16


Imagine you're working at a school and one of the kids is starting to act up. What do you do?

Traditionally, the answer would be to give the unruly kid detention or suspension.

But in my memory, detention tended to involve staring at walls, bored out of my mind, trying to either surreptitiously talk to the kids around me without getting caught or trying to read a book. If it was designed to make me think about my actions, it didn't really work. It just made everything feel stupid and unfair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

How does a kid cope in life after accidentally killing his brother? John did.

A childhood game went very wrong.

Image from "American Idol"/YouTube.

John Arthur Greene (left) and his brother Kevin

This article originally appeared on 03.07.16


A childhood game can go very wrong in the blink of an eye.

"You'll never get me!"

“Freeze! Put your hands up."

If you've ever played cops and robbers, you know how the game goes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Music savant Kodi Lee performs stunning David Bowie cover on 'America's Got Talent'

Lee gave the lyrics to "Heroes" a whole new meaning.

America's Got Talent/ Youtube

Kodi Lee has some extraordinary musical gifts.

Singer and pianist Kodi Lee previously rose to fame after winning season 14 of “America's Got Talent.”

Within weeks of his first audition, the musical savant became a viral sensation—wowing judges and audiences alike with his almost supernatural musical abilities.

Though legally blind and diagnosed with autism at an early age, Lee easily masters multiple styles of music and has been blessed with a rare "audio photographic" memory, meaning he can recall music he hears after just one listen, according to his website.

Lee has once again returned to the stage for “AGT: All Stars” with a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

Keep ReadingShow less
america's got talent
Trending Stories