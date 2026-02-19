Florida man finds genius way to prevent family from hearing his bathroom 'noises'
Nobody wants to hear anyone using the restroom. Still, sometimes, if you live or work in close quarters, it can be hard to go discreetly without anyone hearing the splashing, grunting, toilet paper ripping, and flushing that goes on while you're on the throne. Some try to hide the noises with strategic flushing, while others let the tap run—but that can be a big waste of water.
A Florida father found a way to put a silencer on his bathroom door by strategically adding a pool noodle to the bottom, and people are applauding his ingenuity. He sliced the noodle down the center and affixed it to the bottom of the door so no sound could escape. It probably helps keep the smells out as well.
Brilliant dad soundproofs his bathroom
A picture of the invention was shared by one of his children on Reddit. "Florida man adds pool noodle feature to a bathroom door *for 'noises,'*" they captioned the image.
"Well, that's using your noodle," one commenter wrote.
The man's brilliant solution to a problem that affects all of humanity inspired others on Reddit to share their favorite pool noodle hacks. Here are some of the best:
1. Keep toys from going under the couch
"We use pool noodles under the edges of the couch and table so toys don't get knocked underneath them. The dogs appreciate it more than our son does."
"We had to trim a little off the noodle for the couch because it sat lower, but we used whole noodles for the coffee table. The important part is that it's a tight enough fit to wedge into place."
"This will be huge for the dogs, cats, kids, and Roomba."
2. Keep your records in place
"I use a piece of noodle at the back of my IKEA KALLAX shelving to keep vinyl records from sliding too far back and stay evenly faced up front. If you want black instead of colorful, use pipe insulation—it's basically the same though not as cheap."
3. Stop drafts
"I use mine wrapped with T-shirts to block the draft under my front door. I love how you can cut it to fit perfectly to fit the doorframe."
4. Perfect cat door jam
"I use a piece of one on top of my bedroom door to keep it open just a little bit so the cat can get out, otherwise the air pressure tends to push it shut."
5. Protect your noggin with a noodle
"Slit a pool noodle and wrapped it the length of a shelf’s edge in my pool cabana. I no longer crack my forehead on the sharp edge when I lean in to crank the pool filter setting."
The Florida father who used a pool noodle to prevent unwanted sounds—and probably scents—from escaping his bathroom is further proof that the pool noodle has an incredible number of uses. It's fair to say pool noodles have now joined the ranks of zip ties, Pedialyte, and binder clips as accidental multipurpose objects that can really get you out of a jam (or fill a door jam) when you need help around the house.