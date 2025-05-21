Watch Tom Hanks pretend to forget his 'Forest Gump' lines to rescue Haley Joel Osment
When his child actor co-star was struggling, Hanks knew just what to do.
It's probably not breaking news to share that actor Tom Hanks seems to be a pretty darn nice guy. Obviously, no one is perfect, and Hanks himself admits that sometimes his "good man" image conflicts with his real-life feelings and actions on-set or otherwise.
In a Screenrant article, Hanks is quoted as setting his kindness persona aside and telling BBC News that he has at times absolutely been less-than-stellar in his life. Referring to demanding diva moments, he confesses,
"I have pulled every single one of those moments of behavior myself on a set. Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set. I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving — and it's the last way I feel."
That said, no matter how much he might push back, there are plenty of examples of Hanks simply being above-and-beyond lovely. Many compilations have been posted about all the times Hanks has, as Business Insider puts it, been a "real-life national treasure."
Tom Hanks in a League of Their OwnGiphy, GIF by Laff
In an article, Business Insider cites 13 adorable Hanks moments, like when he crashes weddings and takes photos with the bride and groom. He has also been a significant voice for those in need, including the LGBTQ community and military veterans—both of whom he supports immensely. He sends gifts to fans and even once "gifted a New York taxi driver with tickets to his show (Lucky Guy on Broadway) after they had a cool interaction."
But it's this resurfaced audition clip from the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump where Tom completely seals the deal as the King of Kind:
While filming an audition for his iconic role as Forrest Gump, he runs lines with a very young actor—who, as it turns out, is Haley Joel Osment. The Insta caption (on @cineatomy's page) reads:
"During the Forrest Gump auditions, Tom Hanks pretended to forget his lines to make the young actor feel better about his own mistakes."
We begin the clip with the clapperboard revealing this is an audition for Forrest Gump. This is the second take, and R. Zemeckis is the director. Furthermore, D. Burgess is on camera and the date is July 9th, 1993.
Tom Hanks/Forrest Gump figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood… | Flickrwww.flickr.com
In the scene, Hanks asks Osment to "read that book" to him, and as Osment does so, he stumbles on a few words. At first you hear a loud voice (possibly director Robert Zemeckis) barking the words at Osment. Hanks however, recognizing the sensitivity of the situation, exudes a calming presence.
When Osment pauses and says the line, "What, Daddy?" Hank answers gently, "Nothing, I think you read a book really good." He then pretends to forget his next line and quietly asks Osment, "Say, what I'm supposed to say?" Osment leans in and Hanks asks again, "What am I supposed to say?" Osment whispers something, and Hanks lovingly reacts, "Oh yes, yes, okay."
The next line is so fitting, as Hanks gently recites, "I just wanted to tell you that I love you."
"I love you too, Daddy," Osment replies, and Hanks puts his arm around him as if to say, "Good job!" The director laughs and yells, "Cut."
It's just a tiny little moment of kindness that seemed to come so naturally for Hanks—perhaps as a father, or a fellow actor, or again—just as a very decent man.
- Forrest Gump, Paramount Pictureswww.youtube.com
Of course, both Osment and Hanks got the parts, and, as many know, Forrest Gump went on to be a critically acclaimed film, garnering six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Hanks.
The comment section offers heartwarming support. Many commend Hanks on his kindness and Osment on his cuteness. Though one commenter, referencing Osment's future role in The Sixth Sense, has the perfect quip:
"I see good people."