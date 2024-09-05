Man exposes the absurdity of sexist marketing by creating shirts that label men like we do women
This guy exposes the absurdity of sexist marketing by creating shirts that label men like we do women.
Recently, Upworthy shared a tweet thread by author A.R. Moxon who created a brilliant metaphor to help men understand the constant anxiety that potential sexual abuse causes women.
He did so by equating sexual assault to something that men have a deep-seeded fear of: being kicked in the testicles.
Hi, guys. Imagine if one day you got kicked in the nuts, really hard, on purpose.
You doubled over. Felt the pain. Nearly passed out. Nearly puked.
Then you got kicked again. And again.
— A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018
Imagine that later your father explained that women just wanted to kick men in the nuts, so as a boy you had to be careful.
Imagine he had very detailed practical advice on this.
Imagine you started spending your life planning on avoiding being kicked in the nuts.
— A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018
Imagine there were laws that said that if a wife kicked her husband in the nuts it wasn't assault.
Imagine you heard about men with ruptured testicles who had to pay for their own forensic reports
Imagine you saw statistics showing only 1% of kickings resulted in conviction.
— A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) October 6, 2018
An anonymous man in England who goes by the Twitter handle @manwhohasitall has found a brilliantly simple way of illustrating how we condescend to women by speaking to men the same way.
My friend is a history teacher. She's compiling a list of great historical figures and she needs a male to add to the list. Suggestions?
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) September 1, 2017
To all smart men. Don't act dumb around women! It's OKAY to be a man and be smart. Some women actually find it attractive
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 22, 2019
ALL MEN! Kickstart the summer with a super-healthy salad, barely-there legs, invisible pores, a transculent face, a tiny voice and the waist of a wasp* (* a very thin wasp).
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 22, 2019
TODAY'S FACT: Some boys pretend to be into STEM, some boys believe in unicorns. My empowering new range celebrates 5 additional types of men. https://t.co/IW6nhn8iwA pic.twitter.com/HioRkr4JHP
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 20, 2019
TODAY'S DEBATE: How can men dress for summer in a way which is neither too conservative nor too revealing? Is it even possible?
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 20, 2019
My friend is chairing a 3-day computer science conference next week. There are two men on the registration desk and one of the 63 speakers is male. Is this enough, or should she look for another male speaker?
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 20, 2019
"I'm very uncomfortable interacting with men at work in case I accidentally comment on their hair, face or weight. It's a nightmare, you have to be so careful. Increasingly I think the only solution is to stop employing them." Claire, CEO
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 18, 2019
Why do men have to make everything about gender?https://t.co/lKS2E6vvFX pic.twitter.com/ts1nqlJvxG
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 17, 2019
Callum, age 22, sales, "I manage to feel great at the same time as answering the phones by using a gentle testicle mist."
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 16, 2019
"I'm not hung up on the term 'everywoman' because I know it refers to both women and men." Tim, age 44, very much an everywoman himself.
— manwhohasitall (@manwhohasitall) July 14, 2019
ManWhoHasItAll also highlights society's ridiculous need to label the women who participate in male-dominated fields. We can't just say that Amy Schumer is a comedian. She has to be known as a "funny female" or a "female comic." No one ever feels the need to point out the fact that Chris Rock is male.
When we qualify women for their professions, whether in science and technology or entertainment, it diminishes their involvement and makes them appear instead to be a token of someone who has earned their position.
Comedian Jen Kirkman has a perfect response to the question: What's it like to be a female comedian?
"This question is the hardest part – it's yet again another opportunity for guys to say that I'm complaining or to retread the same old stories. There is sexism in the world so of course it bleeds into every single area of life. I don't answer this particular question anymore," she said.
"Getting put on pink flyers. Being asked to do shows that are marketed in such groundbreaking ways as 'Chicks Are Funny Too,' 'Broads, Beer, and Belly Laughs.' Being introduced as 'a lovely lady,'" she continued.
ManWhoHasItAll has found a brilliant way to spread his message by creating a collection of T-shirts that condescend to men by labeling them "Male Scientist," "Male Lawyer," and "Male Programmer."
These shirts highlight the idea that we can be more inclusive by accepting women in these positions without the need to use a gender qualifier.
Here are some of the shirts you can find at ManWhoHasItAll's website.
This article originally appeared on 7.22.19
