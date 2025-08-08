Mom accidentally sleeps with phone on silent and wakes up to heart-stopping 'emergency'
Other moms could definitely relate.
It’s a top-tier parenting nightmare: accidentally putting your phone on silent before bed and waking up to a ton of rapid-fire missed calls from your child. Of course, your brain goes over every worst-case scenario, your heart skips a beat, the panic sets in…and then…BAM! Turns out, it was the complete opposite of an emergency. All those gray hairs for nothing.
This was the situation that mom Meredith Thornton found herself in after waking up to a slew of back-to-back missed calls from her 18-year-old son Van, made in the wee hours right after he was supposed to have gotten off from work.
Thornton told Today that she normally keeps her phone with full volume next to her at night so that her kids would “know I'm always available.” She added that her family had faced “legit emergencies” in the past, so the thought of her grown kiddos being on their own on the road at night still made her uneasy.
So, understandably, when she woke up to those missed calls, she thought for sure a “car wreck, or a mental health issue” had occurred, and she “nearly had a heart attack.”
But as we see in the next slide of her TikTok, the “emergency” in question was Van needing a Microsoft code…which had apparently been sent to her email. Phew.
Thornton told Today that she suspected other parents might relate to this anxiety-inducing moment, hence why she posted it. Boy was she correct. Over three million people have viewed the clip so far, and countless parents have shared similarly harrowing scares.
"Girl!! 11 messages from my son asking about Roblox code and I’m thinking he been kidnapped.”
“It’s always an emergency when they need the code.”
"I was legitimately on a stage speaking to over 300 people. I keep my phone on silent, but I use it to know the time. My son called eleven times in a row. I apologized to the audience and turned my mic off and took the call. 'Can I spend 7 dollars on roblox.' Thank God it was all teachers."
"What about the text messages that just say….MOM followed by absolutely nothing else."
"Ooooh I get those. Heart attack city."
"This happened to me last weekend. And my kids were calling because A BEAR WAS OUTSIDE THEIR TENT."
Others could also feel young Van’s dilemma. One viewer quipped, “I mean, those codes are only good for 12 minutes.”
Even the official Microsoft account chimed in, writing, “No bc we get it 🥀”
For parents who want to avoid these snafus in the future, here’s a pretty simple hack: go to your kiddo’s contact info, then select Ringtone or Text Tone. Finally, turn on the Emergency Bypass toggle for the desired contact and notification type (call or text). And voilá, whether on silent or in Do Not Disturb mode, you won’t miss the call…be it for actual emergencies, or passcode requests.
Still, we really feel for your plight, Thornton. Hopefully, you can still get a good night’s sleep after this!