4-year-old thought his mom died and quickly asked Siri to call for help. It saved her life
The toddler managed to unlock his mother's phone and immediately used Siri to locate help.
Learning how to deal with emergencies and calling for help is a crucial skill that should be taught at the earliest. At a young age, kids may not be able to do much. Yet, even knowing how to ask for help can be profoundly impactful. A 4-year-old boy named Roman managed to save the life of his mother simply by calling 999 and requesting help, per the London Metropolitan Police. The toddler thought his mum had died when she became unconscious and had called the helpline to know what to do next but he ended up saving his mother’s life, thanks to the emergency call. The boy dialed the helpline using his mother’s iPhone with the help of Siri, per The New York Post.
He used his mother’s thumb impression to unlock the phone and asked Siri to call the services. The conversation between the boy and the dispatcher was shared in a clip by the Metropolitan Police. The boy let the woman know that he and his mum were at home. However, when she asked him to get his mum on call to get an understanding of the situation, he responded by saying, “She’s dead.” On further clarification, Roman revealed that his mum “was not breathing” and that her “eyes were closing.” He added that his mother was not waking up. The dispatcher got to work and tried to figure out the whereabouts of the boy. She also suggested, “Give her a good shake, shout out ‘mummy’!”
Roman paid attention and tried to keep his mum conscious but it didn’t seem to work. Though the boy thought his mum had passed away and didn’t understand, he had helped the authorities locate and bring medical aid to her just in time. The call went on for a few more seconds with the dispatcher trying to locate the boy and asking him where he lived. The clip revealed in the end, “Thanks to Roman's call, police and paramedics were able to get to his house within 13 minutes and provide first aid to his unconscious mother. She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is now back at home with her children.”
The boy didn’t understand the situation, but the fact that he knew it was an emergency and knew how to dial 999 helped save a life. A lot of factors came into play to save the woman’s life, but the toddler initiated them by knowing how to use the technology and contacting the emergency services. Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, from the Metropolitan Unit, highlighted the importance of teaching kids how to call emergency services.
“Hearing this call brings home the importance of teaching your young child their home address and how to call the police or emergency services in such unprecedented situations,” he said. The officer added, “It’s an amazing story and thanks to his quick thinking and by asking ‘Siri’ for help, this little boy saved his mum’s life and it means she is still here and can be extremely proud of him and his brothers.”
Stories of children stepping up in emergencies are more common (and more real) than you might think. For example, a 2-year-old in Macon, Georgia, dialed 911 after her mother fainted. She also called her grandmother and helped alert authorities. (Newsweek)
Similarly, a 5-year-old girl in Skokie, Illinois, was credited by police with calling 911 when her mom suddenly fainted; the child calmly described what was happening and helped get help on the way. (ABC News)
How parents can teach this life-saving skill at home
Roman’s quick thinking didn’t happen by accident. Experts say even very young children can learn the basics of calling for help. And parents can begin teaching it in simple, age-appropriate steps.
Here are a few practical tips backed by child-safety educators:
- Teach them what an emergency actually is. Young children often don’t know what qualifies. Experts recommend giving concrete examples: “If someone isn’t waking up,” “If you see a fire,” or “If a grown-up needs help and can’t talk.”
- Practice saying your full name and address. Kids don’t have to memorize complex details, but knowing their street name, apartment number, or even a nearby landmark can make all the difference to dispatchers.
- Show them how to unlock your phone safely. Phones with fingerprints, face ID, and emergency call buttons can be confusing. Demonstrate the “Emergency SOS” function and let them rehearse calling without actually initiating a real call.
- Make it a game. Role-playing with stuffed animals (e.g., “Teddy fell down—what should we do?”) helps children practice without fear.
- Reassure them they won’t get in trouble. Kids often hesitate because they think dialing 911/999 will make adults angry. Reinforce that calling in a true emergency is brave—even heroic.
Bottom line: while we usually think of kids as being the ones saved in an emergency, the roles can easily be reversed if they have the tools and encouragement to do so.
