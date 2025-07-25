Woman in open marriage shares the 'one rule' for texting her lover in front of her husband
It's a common courtesy that works for just about every relationship.
Being in a monogamous relationship means being considerate of your partner’s needs. However, being in an open relationship adds another level of complexity, ensuring that you give your partner proper attention, refrain from stoking their jealousy, and make them feel supported in your atypical arrangement.
Danielle, who goes by @Openlycommitted on TikTok, explained how she and her husband, Rich, deal with one of the trickier aspects of being in an open relationship: how to text with the new person you are dating without being rude to your partner. For Danielle, it’s the same tech etiquette you should use in any other relationship.
Danielle coaches couples who have open relationships or are considering one to develop a style that works for them.
@openlycommitted
I have had many people message me asking how to stop their partner from texting a lover, date or another partner in front of them… I think it’s basic texting etiquette to put a phone down when you are one-one-one with another person. Don’t think it’s just me. #enm #nonmonogamy #nonmonogamous #textingettiquette
How do people in open relationships communicate with the people they date?
“I get that a new relationship can be really exciting and you wanna know what they're gonna say or if you're on a dating app and you wanna know did they respond to something,” she says in a TikTok video. “I get it, but it's also really easy to say to someone that you're with ‘Hey let's both take five minutes of phone time.’ Or, to carve out other moments of the day to be on your phone… this is seriously just basic texting etiquette.”
The most important thing for Danielle, in any relationship, is to be present with the person. “If I'm with someone, no matter who I'm with, I try to be present, and I'm not perfect at it. At the dinner table, everyone puts their phones down. And if I'm on a date with someone, whether that's a first date or a boyfriend or my husband or my son… or one-on-one time with a good friend or family member, my phone could distract me the entire time if I let it. It's just about being present with the person that you're with.”
While open relationships may seem like a taboo topic in many circles, the idea is relatively popular among Americans. A 2023 poll by YouGov found that one-third of Americans (34%) describe their ideal relationship as something other than complete monogamy. When it comes to actually taking action on the idea, one in eight Americans (12%) say they have engaged in sexual activity with someone other than their primary partner—with their primary partner's permission.
Danielle says that she and her husband were monogamous, but 15 years ago, he asked her to consider the idea of having an open relationship while they were on vacation in Austria.
@openlycommitted
I’m completely confident in our relationship today, but I will never forget how I felt when he brought up the idea of bein in an open relationship #enm #nonmonogamy #nonmonogamous #poly #polyamory #polyamorous #firsttime #innsbruck #florence
The question took her by surprise. “I felt so hurt that he obviously didn't feel about me the way that I felt about him,” she admitted, before later realizing that she shouldn’t have to share closeness and connection with just one man. However, she warns those who want to ask their spouse for an open relationship to do so with caution.
“So, if you're asking someone to consider being in an open relationship, be patient, it's not just one conversation, it's many,” she said. “But that person might remember that first conversation for the rest of your relationship.”