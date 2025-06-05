Woman in hysterics after learning why her Hinge date thought she was 'blind'
"Sorry, I hope you don't mind me asking, are you blind?"
Online dating is full of pitfalls. People can be picky and superficial, and if you can set up a date, you’re lucky if they look like the person in the picture. As if that weren’t enough, when you’re communicating over an app, there can be a lot of misunderstandings.
Becky_cxx, a woman in England who is very candid about her dating life on TikTok, had a hilarious misunderstanding with a potential suitor, and many understand how the mix-up happened from her photos. "You ain't gonna believe this," Becky began her video. "Some guy has just messaged me on Hinge saying, 'Sorry, I hope you don't mind me asking, are you blind?'" Becky said, totally blown away by the assumption. “What do you mean, ‘Am I blind?’”
@becky_cxx
I am dead 💀 🤣🤣🤣😅😭 #fup #fyp #foruyou #foryoupage #funny #relatable #dating #hinge
The man gave a pretty solid reason why he made that assumption. "A few reasons. But the main one is I thought that was a stick in your second-to-last photo,” the man said, referencing a photo that Becky took by a bridge where she appears to be holding a white cane, or a stick, as the English say.
"Let me show you the picture," she said. "It's London Bridge. That is a light, not a white stick.” It’s clear from the photo that she is standing next to a light resembling the white cane a blind person would use. The bright light also looks a bit like she’s holding a lightsaber, which would be great if she were into dating nerds.
In a follow-up video, Becky shared the other reasons he thought she may be blind, and he’s not wrong. She is wearing very large sunglasses in one photo, and in the others, she doesn’t look at the camera. Becky insists they are meant to be candid, but that doesn’t help her case. It is totally reasonable, from her photos, to think that she is visually impaired.
@becky_cxx
Time for a refresh x #fup #foru #foruyou #foryoupage #funny #relatable #funnytiktok.
The man’s mistake made Becky rethink her experience on Hinge. Could her photos have turned off countless men who weren’t ready to date someone who is blind? "I've got a complex. Do I look...Have I made myself look like something I'm not? I don't know. Is this why I'm getting no matches? I can't believe it, honestly. Is this my sign to just delete? I'm lost for words, genuinely," she said.
The sweet part is that the man didn’t mind whether she was blind or not. “Of course, it wouldn't be a problem if you were,” he wrote. This alone is reason enough to consider going out on a date with him.
Given the picture, many people thought that the man was right to assume that she used a cane to walk. "I’m sorry, but the reason he gave was valid," the most popular commenter wrote. "Now you’ve shown the photo, I can’t unsee it," another added. Another thought the fact he noticed the potential cane was a green flag. "I cackled. At least he bothered looking at your profile, and he’s perceptive," they wrote.