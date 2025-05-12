A guy posted his dating profile online to get notes. The feedback was so wholesome.
His vulnerability was met with kindness and encouragement.
A couple of months ago, a story went viral about a man in a southern Indian airport who claims he got over one hundred matches on a dating app in just ten minutes. His name is Ankit and he posted a screenshot of the evidence on X, putting smiley emojis over the faces of women who allegedly swiped right. His post got thousands of likes and so many comments that he decided to make another post about how to have a successful dating profile.
Tips included, but were not limited to: taking photographs in light spaces, using the color green, and "Pictures with horses are nice. Dogs are outdated." (Hard disagree.)
Dating experts, app marketers, and, well, daters alike have been trying to figure out the exact formula for the perfect profile. In 2017, Good Housekeeping even ran a story, "The Colours to Avoid Wearing on Your Online Dating Profile," where the head of marketing at Tinder, Rose Pambakian, is cited as claiming most people wear muted colors. "So if you really want to stand out, show a pop of colour in your outfit."
While this is all good advice, it's the trusty Redditors who have really come through—for one guy in particular. An OP wrote, "Need help with online dating profile, here's what I have so far." (He then inserted a smiley face, as if to say…be kind.)
He shares, "So, I have no idea what I'm doing, to be honest this would be my first proper relationship. I had one way back in high school, but I'm not counting that. Anyway, since up to probably the last two years, I had pretty bad social anxiety and barely left the house, now I'm starting to do more so thought I'd try."
He then explains that he doesn't have a lot of photos of himself and hates being on camera. "The only thing I can think for pictures is to set phone up somewhere and try a photo of me messing with my PC, building a LEGO Technic set or me 3D modeling on PC."
His second issue, he explains, is crafting his bio. He says, "I'm a quirky, hyper guy but don't know what to put to make me a little more interesting." He added, "I think I'd definitely be looking for someone introverted like me — bonus if similar hobbies. Any help would be appreciated because I have no idea."
He posts a screenshot of "what he had so far" of his bio, including that his name is Jack and he's 28. He writes, "A big-time introverted car enthusiast and motorsports fan. In my spare time I enjoy creating 3D art, gaming or Discord on my PC, or driving around in my sh--box. Enjoy a quiet night in, but also a quieter night out with friends."
In his main photo, he's staring intently while wearing headphones. In his second, he's smiling while giving the "hey hey" finger guns to the camera. The second, third, and fourth pictures are of cars.
Over a hundred people chimed in and their responses were (mostly) completely heartwarming. The first comment was straight to the point and so genuinely supportive: "I don't know much about online dating, but that photo of you pointing at the mirror with a smile is a winner. Whatever you change, don't change that one. It looks more natural and has good lighting and makes you seem like a really nice person."
Quite a few agreed with the "finger guns." One writes, "100%. It shows OP’s personality and sense of humor. It will definitely stand out amongst all of the ab-flashing mirror photos and hunting trophy photos other dudes love to post."
This commenter gives an uplifting pep talk: "I wish you all the best dude. If I was to offer any advice, stay true to yourself and your personality as much as you can. If you're a shy guy like me, especially at first when you get to know people, then just be honest about it. Ask questions, get to know them, think of some general and nice places to go with them, etc., and find out what you have in common and who you are as people to see if this is someone who is compatible with you. Once again, all the best and good luck, you've got this! :)."
While a couple (okay, quite a few) gently suggested to lose all or most of the car photos, they still approach with kindness. "You seem like a sweet and genuine human being, and cute too. 10/10 would date. I think you can put fewer pictures of your car (at least the ones without you in it) and try to show more of your personality."
The OP was very receptive and seemingly appreciative of the kind and helpful words. Fingers crossed it all yielded fantastic results.