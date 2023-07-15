+
Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings. They showed her instead.

"She got an entire childhood in less than a minute."

only child; siblings; parenting; funny video
Lonnie IIV TikTok screenshots

Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings.

Ahhh, siblings. Sometimes they're your best friends and other times your living room turns into an MMA octagon over the remote control. If you grew up with brothers and sisters, it's hard to imagine what it would be like to be an only child. (That's not to say you didn't dream about it when your sister stole your favorite shirt for the 30th time.)

But not everyone has siblings, so it can be equally as hard for someone who grew up as an only child to picture what it would be like to have them. Only children also likely had moments where they dreamt of having a little brother or sister, not realizing the literal torment siblings can inflict on each other.

TikTok creator Lonnie IIV recently posted a video of himself with two other friends seemingly out to lunch, when the girl in the group asked what it was like to grow up with siblings. In less than a minute she realized she lucked out being an only child because her two guy friends gave her a crash course in sibling behavior.


In the clip, Lonnie asked if she wanted her drink but then promptly told her she didn't want it before swirling his fingers around in her cup. This prompted the other friend to throw his balled-up straw paper at her before repeatedly dipping chopsticks into her soup. The woman just laughed and looked seemingly confused at the nonsense her guy friends were displaying. Of course, no sibling experience would be complete without the classic "stop touching me" added for a little pizzazz.

"She got an entire childhood in less than a minute," one user wrote.

A different user said, "This is so accurate."

Other commenters started sharing the things they did to their siblings or vice versa. The comment thread was full of childhood sibling...nostalgia? Seems weird to look back on those memories with fondness, yet here we are.

Honestly, my brother used to ask if he could have a bite of my food, and when I said no, he would just lick it before asking again. In turn, when my brothers wouldn't let me play video games with them, I would pinch my arm until it turned red and run out of the room crying to tell my mom they hit me.

Kids are weird sometimes and thankfully there are usually doses of love in between. But if you grew up with siblings, you'll likely appreciate the video below. Or it'll give you flashbacks. It's a toss-up. If you don't have siblings, you may feel the need to have us evaluated. We turned out alright...mostly.

@lonnieiiv

Don’t ask, just bring it

This article originally appeared on 2.17.23

funny video
Family

Dad shares the moment he realized he couldn't raise his daughter in the United States

Here's why the family is moving to Spain.

via LunaGoestoSpain/TikTok and Stephen Downes/Flickr

A couple shares why they decided to leave the United States.

Although it is difficult to tell if there is a trend of Americans moving out of the country, rough estimates show that around 8 million currently live in other countries—double the 4.1 million living abroad in 1999.

The most popular countries for Americans to move to are Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom, in that order.

A big reason why some are leaving the U.S. is that an increasing number of employers allow people to work abroad. Others are choosing to leave because of cost of living increases and “golden visa” programs. Golden visas offer the chance to get a foreign residency permit by purchasing a house or making a significant investment or donation.

americans
Joy

Dog insists on full face makeup anytime her owner is getting ready for the day

Her contour work is to die for!

The Dodo|Facebook

Dog insists on getting her makeup done for the day.

Dogs have pretty big personalities, and it seems like some just may have enough to share. There are dogs that enjoy dressing up in cute clothes and others that like to pretend all four of their legs are broken when it's time to take a walk. Then there are dogs like Nilla, who thinks anytime she sees her mom getting ready for the day, she also has to get a full face of makeup to start her day, too.

Cierra adopted Nilla when she was just a puppy, and they've become best friends who do lots of things together. One of those things is getting ready in the morning. While Cierra stands in front of her bathroom mirror to apply her makeup, Nilla will whine and bark at her mom, who is clearly hogging the blush.

It doesn't take long before Cierra gives in to the dog's demands and starts giving Nilla a full face of makeup. After all, dogs have to look beautiful as well.

dog wears makeup
Joy

An 8th grader challenged a teacher to a dance-off between exams and she delivered

All the right moves.

@McClainEducates/Twitter

Florida teacher Yolanda Turner engaged 8th grade students in a dance-off.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they'd be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them.

A viral video shared by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one student as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.

teacher dance-off
Pop Culture

'Barbie' movie creators open up about film's feminist message and fans are loving it

The new 'Barbie' movie really has it all.

Warner Bros./Mattel Films/Wikipedia

Margot Robbie discusses the feminism behind 'Barbie.'

While conversations about Barbie might generally revolve around unrealistic beauty standards and misogynist ideals, the factual legacy of the iconic toy is far more nuanced and surprisingly feminist. After all, Barbie propelled young girls around the world out of simply honing their maternal skills with baby dolls and helped them imagine themselves in roles beyond motherhood.

This is part of why the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie is causing such excitement. It not only promises a fun ride full of dance numbers, crazy outfits and pink galore, but also a story that reflects the true promise of feminism: an equilateral, inclusive world where femininity is equally celebrated. Basically, the best of Barbie, if you ask me.

In fact, the film’s feminist layers were the main topic for a recent ABC News In-depth interview with Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, and Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character, and it’s giving fans a whole new level of appreciation for the upcoming comedy.
feminism
Pop Culture

Thousands of concertgoers in Poland randomly decided to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and it was flawless

The music of Queen is a universal language.

Sandra Maria/Youtube, Official Lives & Music Videos/Youtube

You can't not sing this song.

The music of Queen has a profound visceral effect on everyone. Few pieces of art can cause complete strangers to put aside their differences and come together in song, but by golly, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of them. It would be cheesy if it weren’t so absolutely beautiful.

This pertains even to non-English-speaking countries, it appears. Recently, thousands of Harry Styles concertgoers in Warsaw, Poland, began cheering as those iconic beginning piano notes penetrated the air.
celebrity
Health

Gen Z and Millenials struggle with 'menu anxiety.' Here’s what it is and how to beat it.

Why do some people feel overwhelmed when looking at a harmless menu?

via Elyse Mayers/TikTok and Bruno Cervera/Pexels

What is menu anxiety?

A new form of social anxiety is coming to public consciousness, and it affects younger generations more often than older generations. The problem is called “menu anxiety,” and although it isn’t an official diagnosis, it affects countless people.

A survey of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress found younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering a meal off a menu—41% of Gen Z and millennials (aged 18–43), compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers (aged 44–77).

There are many different ways in which menu anxiety manifests itself. People may have difficulty deciding what to order, especially in a place with an extensive menu. They also may be overly concerned they may have made the wrong choice.

mental health
