+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Sweethearts adds 'situationships' to their iconic conversation hearts Valentine candies

"Messages as blurry as your relationship."

Sweethearts conversation hearts; conversation hearts; situationship Sweethearts; situationships; rise of situationships
Spangler Press Release

Sweethearts includes 'situationships' in iconic candy hearts

Single-dom is in the air this coming Valentine's Day. Maybe not completely single but also not in a relationship. You know, the whole thing is complicated. A lot of younger Millennials and Gen Zers are just not interested in being in full-blown relationships, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy companionship with someone that has similar interests.

Every relationship that blurs the line between friendship and dating is different, but they all have one thing in common–they're not dating. The concept of a "situationship" isn't new, but they are more common with younger generations. What is new is that fuzzy undefined relationship being recognized by the iconic Valentine candy maker, Spangler Candy Company, who has made conversation candy hearts for more than 150 years.

Those candy hearts are easily recognizable and always say something sweet like, "LOVE YOU" or "KISS ME" written in all caps.

"Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them," Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler says in a press release. "The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture."

Being in a situationship isn't always fun for those involved in one. There are mixed reports on if situationships are harmful, with some professionals putting out tips on how to avoid them, which makes one wonder—why are they so popular?

The Bay Area CBT Center writes, "Situationships, with their vague boundaries and undefined statuses, often captivate individuals due to a psychological phenomenon known as intermittent reinforcement. Intermittent reinforcement occurs when desired behaviors are rewarded or reinforced sporadically rather than consistently. This unpredictability in the delivery of rewards or positive outcomes makes the behavior more resistant to extinction."

multi-colored candy hearts with words on them

Sweethearts Conversation Hearts

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash

But these situationships also fulfill a need or else they wouldn't be so prevalent. Elizabeth Armstrong, a sociology professor at the University of Michigan tells the BBC, “Right now, this solves some kind of need for sex, intimacy, companionship – whatever it is – but this does not have necessarily a long-term time horizon.”

Either way, it doesn't seem like young adults are opting out of these types of relationships anytime soon, so marketing to that growing sector makes sense. Conversation hearts have been a staple candy for quite literally over a century, filling Valentine's boxes at school and helping with marriage proposals.

It's America's favorite chalky seasonal candy and they're including a demographic that may have otherwise opted out of Valentine's gifts in an effort to not make things awkward. Now, you can fill a basket with whatever goodies you want with these situationship candies on full display so there's no confusion with the undefined lines of the non-relationship relationship.

The Sweethearts will be blurry and misprinted to go with the theme of situationships and only available for a limited time started January 8th at 9 a.m., according to the press release. But they won't be sold in stores, so if you've got a blurry sweetheart in your life you'll want to run over to SweetheartsCandies.com to order a box before they're gone.

From Your Site Articles
situationship sweethearts
Family

After his daughter was born with the 'wrong' eye and hair color, a dad demanded a DNA test

Was he right to be skeptical?

via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels and Anna Shvets/Pexels

Can he be the father?

The presumed father of a newborn baby was skeptical of his paternity after the baby girl was born with blonde hair and blue eyes. He and his wife of two years have brown hair and brown eyes, so he thought there was no chance it was his child.

The wife reassured her husband that they could have a blonde-haired, blue-eyed baby and that, quite often, a baby’s hair and eye color can change over time.

But the husband “freaked out at this and refused to listen,” the wife wrote in a viral post on Reddit’s AITA page. Instead, he “demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me if I didn’t comply, so I did.”

The man was so confident that after the baby was born, he moved into his mother’s house while he awaited the results of the DNA test. The wife stayed home with the baby and was helped through the first few weeks by her sister.

Keep ReadingShow less
dna tests
Health

What's the adult version of being picked last in gym? 15 ways adults feel rejected, too.

Unfortunately, the feeling of being left out doesn't end in childhood.

via Ethan Sykes/Unsplash

A man looks out the window, feeling rejected.

Few things in life can make you feel lower than standing in front of your gym class and being the last person picked for a team. You stand there, staring at your feet, praying your name is called before the last person. It feels like being rejected socially and for your lack of athletic prowess simultaneously.

Unfortunately, the feeling of being left out doesn't end in childhood. Even as adults, there are experiences that can give us that same lonely, sinking feeling of being chosen last in gym class.

A Reddit user named JuicyCiwa posed a question to the AskReddit subforum so people could share the situations that make them feel rejected as adults. They asked, “What’s the adult version of being picked last in gym class?” and it received over 6,600 responses.

Keep ReadingShow less
feelings
Science

Levi's CEO settles the debate on just how often you should wash your jeans

There are a lot of diverse opinions on the topic.

via Levi Strauss and Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

How often should you wash your jeans?

Social media has become a fertile breeding ground for conversations about hygiene. Whether it’s celebrities bragging about how little their family bathes or battles over how often people should wash their sheets or bras.

One of the debates that gets the most diverse responses is how often people wash their denim jeans.

Denim atelier Benjamin Talley Smith tells Today that jeans should be washed "as little as possible, if at all.” Laundry expert Patric Richardson adds they should be cleaned “after nine or 10 wearings, like to me, that is the ideal." At that point, they probably have stains and are "a little sweaty by that point, so you need to wash 'em," Richardson says.

Still, some people wash and dry them after every wear while others will hand wash and never hang dry. With all these significant differences of opinion, there must be a correct answer somewhere, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
clothing
Joy

Family's outdoor cat jumps into action to save their dog from a coyote attack

Binx jumped right in to protect her sister from two coyotes.

KFOR|YouTube

Family's cat saves her dog sister from wild coyotes.

People like to think cats are aloof and don't care about anyone but themselves, but that's not true. Well, the aloof part is true. They're also pretty fickle about if they want to be touched or not, giving unsuspecting cat parents a quick swat for daring to think they want to be petted. Even still, that doesn't mean they don't love their family members, human and furry.

A family in Oklahoma found out just how much their outdoor cat loved their dog, Oakley. When the little white pooch was outside to go potty, she didn't realize danger was just out of eyesight until it was too late. A group of coyotes began attacking the little dog, who was in that part of the yard all alone, but Binx, the family cat, sprung into action without hesitation after hearing the commotion.

Binx is part of the cat distribution system, meaning the family didn't pick her out. The little black cat just showed up in their yard when she was about two months old, and it's a good thing she did.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets
Joy

Granny Lyft driver's super-specific, unintentionally funny list of rules is delightful

Like you wouldn't also be upset if someone taught your parrot to swear?

via Elvery Branes/Flickr and SHVETS production

Grandma is watching you in the backseat. Mind your manners.

The rideshare experience involves a leap of faith for both the passenger and the driver. The passenger trusts the driver to get them to their destination safely and comfortably. The driver trusts the passenger to be a decent human who won’t harm them or eat tuna fish in their car. (Rideshare drivers use their own vehicles, after all).

A grandmother who drives for Lyft has taken matters into her own hands and posted a list in her car that spells out what she will and won’t allow. Similar to a Taxi Passenger’s Bill of Rights, this is her own personal bill of rights.

A photo of her list went viral after user u/joyisnotdead posted it to Reddit. Commenters love the list for its sass while also debating its merits. The vast majority fiercely defend it. “Most of [this] is really just basic etiquette,” writes shannibearstar.

Keep ReadingShow less
rideshare apps
Pop Culture

Woman shares who she won't be tipping in 2024, and not everyone agrees

One thing we can all agree on: Tipping culture has gotten way out of hand.

@antidietpilot/TikTok

Not everyone agrees with her list.

If you’ve found yourself frustrated after seeing pesky tipping options pop-up literally everywhere you spend money (even at self checkout, seriously?), know you are not alone. Tipflation is leaving many people drawing up newer, stricter spending boundaries for 2024.

Take Justice, for example.

In a video posted to her TikTok, the Chicago-based content creator recently shared her list of services she will absolutely, with zero guilt, “NOT be tipping” for this year, stating that “tipping culture is OUT of control.”

While her sentiments resonated with viewers, not everyone agreed with who she’d be cutting off.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Trending Stories