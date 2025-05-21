Brutal video nails the heartbreaking reason it's often so hard to leave a 'situationship'
"I feel like I should end this."
The idea of no-strings-attached casual sex is nothing new, although not everyone is a fan. The concept traces all the way back to the 1700s, when men would refer to a casual fling as "combing their wigs." (I made that up, but maybe?) It wasn't really until the early 90s when the term "booty call" became popular–and whether you were in your 20s or 70s, it was pretty self-explanatory. A part of you was being beckoned–and it wasn't your mind.
In 2011, not one but two relatively terrible romantic comedies with the same plot were released. One was No Strings Attached starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, wherein the two lead characters decide to have a casual affair as friends, with no expectations.
Friends with Benefits, which was released within a six-month time period, ironically starred Ashton's future wife Mila Kunis, alongside Justin Timberlake. Shocker, they are ALSO "just friends" who think they can have sex and not have it get awkward.
Spoiler–EVERYONE FALLS IN LOVE after learning some dumb, obvious lessons. Much like in the much more charming When Harry Met Sally, the best friend was the love of their life ALL ALONG. But in real life, unfortunately, that's not often the case, at least, not for both parties.
A scene on the couch from PortlandiaGiphy
These days, though the preferred term "Netflix and Chill" has taken the place of a Call of Booty, it seems there are more "situationships" than ever. The idea is that nothing is defined, there are no rules and no presumptions. You're not "a couple" but you'll do "for now."
On @Alloromono's TikTok page, a clip is posted of a man and a woman having a very candid (scripted) conversation about their "hook-up" status. It's a masterclass in attachment styles, with one seemingly avoidant and the other anxious. It begins with the woman (we'll call her Katie) saying to the guy (we'll call him Momo, because that's seemingly his name), "I like you." He reciprocates, although when they show with their hands how much, his hands are much further apart. He notes, "There's an imbalance."
@alloramomo
Situationships #situationship #relationship #love #dating #comedy #fyp
Katie then asks, "What do you see when you see me?" Momo answers, pensively: "A relationship?" Katie then awkwardly replies that she's only in it for "fun dates." He immediately says he's cool with it, but–you know how this goes–IS he? She asks that question straight away and he says, heartbreakingly, "Not really, but I'll pretend."
This is where things get super real. She straight-up tells him, "You're gonna develop feelings that aren't substantiated by anything tangible." To which he says, with such honesty, "I'll just keep hoping that you'll change your mind."
After Katie tells him he's delusional, she says bluntly, "You're gonna get hurt. Why would you put yourself through that?" And (get ready to have your soul shattered), he answers, "Well I'd rather have some of you than none."
She tries to get logical. "I feel like I should end this before it gets to that point. The longer we see each other, the harder the blow will be for you." And here's where it all comes down. He calls her bluff, saying, "So end it." "Hmm," she thinks. "I won't." He asks why and she shares, brutally, "Because I'm getting everything I want at your expense. YOU end it." And what he says next is so very raw: "I won't. Because I lack the self-respect to walk away."
It's, as mentioned in the comments, quite reminiscent of the film 500 Days of Summer–a beautiful reflection on falling in love, limerence, and everything in between. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind also comes to mind, as the idea that no matter how much we try, we so often repeat patterns and wind up in the same place, fully knowing how it ends.
It also inspires many of the commenters to look at their own situationships, with one declaring, "I'm breaking up with my situationship TODAY."
- YouTube 500 Days of Summer movie, Joseph Gordon-Leviit, Zooey Deschanelwww.youtube.com
Momo makes a lot of these videos, which seem to be tools for modern-day dating. As the idea has become normalized (or at least more common), the Internet is teeming with articles in terms of defining the indefinable and/or how to end something that's not working for you.
VeryWellMind chimes in with health writer Sanjana Gupta's 2024 piece, "Situationship: How to Cope When Commitment is Unclear." Gupta defines "situationship" and lists pros and cons of the setup. A pro, she writes, is "there is less responsibility. Relationships can consume a significant amount of emotional energy. Situationships, on the other hand, don't require a huge emotional investment. People who tend to gravitate towards situationships are those who want emotional connection and intimacy with a partner in a compartmentalized way. This type of relationship allows them to have an emotional presence and connection in person, but when apart, they can have their freedom."
A scene from Sex and the CityGiphy
The disadvantages come when expectations shift. "Even though both partners might agree on the dynamics when they enter the situationship, one person might grow to want more than the other is willing to give. It can also be stressful to be in a relationship without stability or consistency. This is particularly true if you start to develop expectations of your partner, but they have not committed to meeting those expectations."
She gives helpful suggestions on how to navigate the whole thing. Not only should you be honest with your partner, but be honest with yourself. What do you really want? And the moment that doesn't align with what you say you want, you need to ask for it. "Avoid the passive approach," she encourages.
So, the next time it's time to Netflix and Chill, make sure your head and your heart are on the same page (or at the very LEAST, make sure the movie is good).