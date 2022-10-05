+
Pop Culture

Fans are rejoicing after seeing Velma meet the girl of her dreams on 'Scooby Doo'

Velma has long been a beloved LGBTQ icon.

velma scooby doo gay
Twitter

They have matching bracelets. I can't!

Bespectacled mystery solver and “Scooby Doo” fan favorite Velma Dinkley has a new girlfriend and the internet is here for it.

A viral clip from the new animated movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” shows the iconic nerd girl full-on swooning over costume designer and crime boss Coco Diablo (coolest name ever). Velma fawns over the other woman’s “amazing turtleneck,” “incredible glasses,” and obvious intellect and love for animals, and jinkies, is it adorable.

It might feel like a plot twist to some, but for most diehard fans and the major creatives behind “Scooby Doo,” the character’s sexuality was no mystery.

In a since deleted tweet, writer/director James Gunn revealed that he tried to make Linda Cardellini’s Velma “explicitely gay” in the live action “Scooby Doo" movies from 2002 and 2004. However, Warner Bros. slowly phased out and “watered down” any story points showcasing her homosexuality.

Tony Cervone, supervising producer on the successful fan series “Mystery Incorporated,” seconded Gunn’s opinion. According to TODAY, during Pride Month of 2020 he wrote on Instagram, “I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

Velma’s gayness traces all the way back to the original series. As Bitch Media states, show creators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera based the character on child actress Sheila Kuehl, who played a tomboy in the 1950s family series “The Stu Erwin Show.” Coincidentally—or perhaps not—Kuehl later became the first openly gay California legislator.

Velma has long been a beloved LGBTQ icon. Sure, she’s a fictional character, but it’s making a lot of people happy to see themselves represented through her in such a positive light. May we all be inspired to live authentically—even if that means sporting a pixie cut, throwing on some knee highs and figuring out which adults are supernatural creatures in disguise while falling in love with whoever we please.

Family

Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

Gemma Copeland/Facebook

A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

"Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

Democracy

The Onion filed a Supreme Court brief. It's both hilariously serious and seriously hilarious.

Who else could call the judiciary 'total Latin dorks' while making a legitimate point?

Photo by Jimmy Woo Man Tsing on Unsplash

The Onion's Supreme Court brief uses parody to defend parody.

Political satire and parody have been around for at least 2,400 years, as ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes satirized the way Athenian leaders conducted the Peloponnesian War and parodied the dramatic styles of his contemporaries, Aeschylus and Euripides.

Satire and parody are used to poke fun and highlight issues, using mimicry and sarcasm to create comedic biting commentary. No modern outlet has been more prolific on this front than The Onion, and the popular satirical news site is defending parody as a vital free speech issue in a legal filing with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The filing is, as one might expect from The Onion, as brilliantly hilarious as it is serious, using the same satirical style it's defending in the crafting of the brief itself.

Health

People are sharing the simple life hacks that made their daily routine so much easier

Here are 17 changes that can have big results.

via Unsplash

She's enjoying the big benefits of some simple life hacks.

James Clear’s landmark book “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” has sold more than 9 million copies worldwide. The book is incredibly popular because it has a simple message that can help everyone. We can develop habits that increase our productivity and success by making small changes to our daily routines.

"It is so easy to overestimate the importance of one defining moment and underestimate the value of making small improvements on a daily basis,” James Clear writes. “It is only when looking back 2 or 5 or 10 years later that the value of good habits and the cost of bad ones becomes strikingly apparent.”

His work proves that we don’t need to move mountains to improve ourselves, just get 1% better every day.

Most of us are reluctant to change because breaking old habits and starting new ones can be hard. However, there are a lot of incredibly easy habits we can develop that can add up to monumental changes.

