Mom shares how her prodigious 11-year-old hacked the school's internet and people are howling

This 11-year-old controlled his school district's internet for three months.

For the past two years, schools have relied on the internet to conduct at-home school, either exclusively or in a hybrid format. Though we're fortunate to live in a time when online learning is actually an option, it's not been amazing for many as Zoom fatigue, home fatigue and general pandemic fatigue set in.

Most kids can't do anything about that, but an 11-year-old named Elijah took matters into his own hands when he'd had enough of the COVID-19 life. And hoo boy, did it get him into serious hot water.

Elijah's mother, Victoria (@victoriaprettymuch) shared the story on TikTok in a video that's been viewed more than 2 million times. "If anyone wants a child who's 11, come get him," she wrote, then calmly described how she'd been holding the story in for seven months while everything got worked out.

The story goes that in April of 2021, Victoria was called into the school to talk about some issues with her son. The school told her that her son wasn't in any danger, but he was "in major trouble." When she arrived at the school, she was met by four police officers, the district attorney's office, the superintendent, the principal, three IT technicians—and her son, who was in tears.

@victoriaprettymuch

As it turns out, the kid had been controlling the entire school district's internet for the past three months. This fifth grader had managed to hack the system and turn it off and on whenever he felt like it. Victoria had to hire a federal attorney because the school wanted to press federal charges.

"What have I given birth to, Rainman?" she asked. "If you want him, come get him. I'm giving him away."

The video got such an overwhelming response, Victoria posted a follow-up video answering some questions and explaining the outcome of the situation with her "baby genius." The district attorney decided not to press charges because of his age. Instead, they were recommended to a first-time juvenile offenders program, where Elijah's had to complete five tasks for his record to be wiped clean.

One of the tasks was to build a video game—and he built a basketball video game in two hours.

@victoriaprettymuch

Like, holy moly, kid. A whole video game in two hours? He really is a prodigy.

People's reactions to the story are mostly to laugh and express support for the kid's tech-savviness. Obviously, committing cybercrime is not how he should be utilizing his talents, but he's only 11 and this is a good time to learn that lesson. (Also, haven't we all wanted to turn off some annoying parts of pandemic life for a while? Who can blame him for figuring out how?)

Some people joked that those "punishments" meted out to him were probably tests from the FBI to recruit him. Loads of people working in IT were impressed. One person asked, "Can he hack Sallie Mae?"

Really, though, the best thing for a ridiculously smart kid like this is to help him hone his skills and channel them into constructive, positive things. He definitely has a bright future ahead of him, and a patient, caring mom to help him get there.

Culture

Emily Ratajkowski explains why women are 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski discusses Pete Davidson's appeal.

Pete Davidson, 27, has earned the reputation as one of Hollywood's most prolific ladies' men for dating some of the most beautiful A-list women over the past three years. However, there are a lot of people out there who don't understand the "Saturday Night Live" star's appeal.

Davidson is tattooed from head to toe. He suffers from Crohn's disease, has done multiple stints in rehab, describes himself as looking like a "crack baby" and only recently moved out of his mother's basement on Staten Island.

But he's also been one of the most popular cast members on "SNL" for the past seven years and co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed, "The King of Staten Island."


Students achieve more when they see themselves represented in their teachers and learning material

As a kid, Jamel Holmes knew he wanted to be a teacher. He would spend rainy days giving spelling tests and playing math games with other children in his apartment building in New York's South Bronx.

But throughout elementary school, Holmes never had a teacher who looked like him. It wasn't until seventh grade that he had his first Black male teacher—Mr. Emdin. In some ways, he was lucky. Nearly 80% of teachers in the U.S. are white, and many Americans go their entire educations without having even one non-white teacher.

Teachers of color make a difference, which is why education nonprofit DonorsChoose has teamed up with The Allstate Foundation to support them. According to research from Johns Hopkins University and American University, having at least one Black teacher in grades three through five reduces the likelihood of Black students dropping out of high school by up to 39% and increases the likelihood that students from low-income households will aspire to attend college. An analysis published in Education Next also found that Black teachers tend to have higher expectations of Black students, which contributes to greater success.

