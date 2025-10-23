upworthy
Music

The Jonas Brothers tour is bringing joy to unlikely fans, and people are here for it

The Jonas Brothers are crossing generational lines with their tour.

The Jonas Brothers; Jonas Brothers concert; Jonas Brothers Tour; men and Jonas Brothers; joy; happiness
Photo credit: Canva

The Jonas Brothers tour is bringing joy to unlikely fans.

The Jonas Brothers had all the tween girls "Burnin' Up" for them when they first entered the pop scene, seemingly reigniting the dying boyband era of the early 2000s. It didn't take long before parents of tween and teen girls knew Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas by their first names and signature vocals. If you were a parent of a tween who originally escaped the initial Jonas Brothers craze like I was, Camp Rock solidified the brothers' place in your car speakers...or any speaker within proximity.

While girls did go absolutely feral over the curly-haired brothers, boys were not outside of their lyrical reach. Now that they've reunited for a tour, one man on TikTok is showcasing his nostalgic joy for the former teen heartthrobs' music. The tour marks their 20th anniversary, and Official Tmac posted his uninhibited excitement while attending their concert recently.

The Jonas Brothers; Jonas Brothers concert; Jonas Brothers Tour; men and Jonas Brothers; joy; happiness Vibrant concert night with a lively crowd and colorful lights.Photo credit: Canva

The man shared several joy-filled videos of himself having a blast at the concert. It serves as a reminder that boys were also fans of The Jonas Brothers, though they may have been more discreet about their enjoyment of the music. Seeing him embrace the nostalgia and joy without shame or worry proves that men experiencing this level of excitement over a boy band doesn't diminish their masculinity.

@officialtmac_ IM WALKIN ON BROKEN GLASSSS😩 #fyp #jonasbrothers #jonasbrotherstour #jonasbrothersconcert #viral ♬ original sound - OfficialTmac

In fact, there have been several men who begrudgingly accompanied their girlfriends or wives on the anniversary tour, only to reveal that they were shocked at the level of fun they had.

One man made a sign specifically asking Joe Jonas to sing directly to his wife for his own personal gain. Apparently, Joe understood the assignment. The man made a video thanking Joe for being the best "wing man" he's ever had, telling the singer that he plans to attend another concert with a sign to benefit himself this time.

People have been enjoying watching the videos of men having a blast at Jonas Brothers concerts. Many have been celebrating the unadulterated joy some of the men have been showing. One person writes, "I’m so happy you had the best time! They are magical live!"

@sophlaskaris also he bought the tix 💅🏼 i married the right man @Cameron Guzzo #jonasbrothers #jonasbrothersconcert #husband ♬ original sound - soph

Someone else says, "No cuz i really be listening to them too and everybody be making fun of me for it."

"This has to be one of the best videos I’ve seen a grown man enjoying the Jonas Brothers this much and not caring what anyone thinks is incredible! I had to go see them in Nashville by myself," another fan shares.

@wolfboyforest This is the definition of black boy joy man!! Probably one of the best nights of my whole ass lifeee man wtaf!!! I can die happy! Shoutout Naps for helping me get a ticket!! #jonasbrothers #jonasbrotherslondon #jonasbrothersconcert #wafflehouse ♬ Waffle House - Jonas Brothers

"Such a joy to just see people enjoying music and letting their worries go away," someone else comments.

One person gushes, "A man confidently going to see the Jonas Brothers? My dream hope you had loads of fun!"

Another writes, "You win the internet. This brought me joy. I usually feel like the only one when I go to a concert. so so so happy for you that you got to experience!"

The Jonas Brothers helped shape the adolescence of so many kids in America, and clearly the adults that those kids grew to be still appreciate their music. Maybe more men who secretly bobbed their heads to their sister's Jonas Brothers CDs will brave the screaming women reliving their youth to join them in belting out the lyrics they've had memorized since they were 12 years old.

