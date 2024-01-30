+
Pop Culture

Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video

Most people don’t know he studied dance as a child.

Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video
via YouTube

These days, we could all use something to smile about, and few things do a better job at it than watching actor Christopher Walken dance.

A few years back, some genius at HuffPo Entertainment put together a clip featuring Walken dancing in 50 of his films, and it was taken down. But it re-emerged in 2014 and the world has been a better place for it.


Walken became famous as a serious actor after his breakout roles in "Annie Hall" (1977) and "The Deer Hunter" (1978) so people were pretty shocked in 1981 when he tap-danced in Steve Martin's "Pennies from Heaven."

But Walken actually started his career in entertainment as a dancer. He took his first dance lessons at the age of three. "It was very typical for people—and I mean working-class people—to send their kids to dancing school," he told Interview Magazine. "You'd learn ballet, tap, acrobatics, usually you'd even learn to sing a song," he later explained to Interview magazine.

As a child, he also studied tap dance and toured in musicals. He even danced with a young Liza Minelli. "I'd been around dancers my whole life, having watched my parents make musicals at MGM, and Chris reminded me of so many of the dancers I knew growing up," Minelli said according to Entertainment Weekly. "He's talented in every way."

Craig Zadan, Executive Producer of "Peter Pan Live!," agrees with Minelli. "I think that if he had been around in the heyday of MGM, he would have been a big star of musicals on film," he told Entertainment Weekly.


His dance moves were put center stage in 2001 in Spike Jonze's video for Fatboy Slim's song "Weapon of Choice." Walken says he did it because one day he'll be too old to cut a rug. "You think, 'Well, do it now!' You know, you get too decrepit to dance," he told Entertainment Weekly.

This article originally appeared on 02.15.22

dance
Joy

Gen X has hit 'that stage' of life and is not handling it very well

We are NOT prepared for Salt-n-Pepa to replace Michael McDonald in the waiting room at the doctor's office, thankyouverymuch.

The Holderness Family/Facebook

Gen X is eating dinner earlier and earlier. It's happening.

The thing about Gen X being in our 40s and 50s now is that we were never supposed to get "old." Like, we're the cool, aloof grunge generation of young tech geniuses. Most of the giants that everyone uses every day—Google, Amazon, YouTube—came from Gen X. Our generation is both "Friends" and "The Office." We are, like, relevant, dammit.

And also, our backs hurt, we need reading glasses, our kids are in college and how in the name of Jennifer Aniston's skincare regimen did we get here?

It's weird to reach the stage when there's no doubt that you aren't young anymore. Not that Gen X is old—50 is the new 30, you know—but we're definitely not young. And it seems like every day there's something new that comes along to shove that fact right in our faces. When did hair start growing out of that spot? Why do I suddenly hate driving at night? Why is this restaurant so loud? Does that skin on my arm look…crepey?

gen x
Policy

Professor warns students about exactly how much private information available to them

"I know many students don't understand all of the ways they're being tracked."

Enes Ersahin and George Pak|Canva

Professor warns students of available private information

College is generally a time where kids are feeling much more freedom than they're used to. They're finally able to come and go as they please, stay out as late as they want and sleep in as long as they feel like it without immediately having to answer to a parent. It's a mix of freedom and privacy that nearly every adolescent craves and as long as they do well in classes, no one asks too many questions.

Well, about that privacy, professors are saying not so fast in feeling untethered. Apparently the software used on many college campuses is not just for submitting assignments or downloading readings. After a recent article was published by The Markup titled, He Wanted Privacy. His College Gave Him None. written by Tara García Mathewson, college professor and doctoral candidate Victoria Alexander took to social media to help ring the alarm.

on campus surveillance
Science

Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

"She sat with me for approximately half an hour, kept stroking the glass and lay down next to me as if to support and protect me."

Gemma Copeland/Facebook

A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

"Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

Pop Culture

Jessica Biel was slammed for admitting she eats in the shower but most moms totally get it

"I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100% since it's the only place I have privacy."

George Biard/Wikipedia, Canva

Would you add eating a bowl of cereal to your shower routine?

Actress Jessica Biel has caused quite an online commotion after sharing her unconventional eating habit of eating in the shower.

The discourse first started in 2020, when Biel shared a since-deleted Instagram post of an empty plate, fork and coffee cup sitting on the ledge of her shower. In her caption, Biel wrote, "Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it,” adding that this particular shower meal consisted of chicken, apple sausage and an espresso.

Biel has gone on to list other things she considered “shower appropriate items,” which include cereal, yogurt, coffee, tea and popsicles (which are “safe” from being too messy even though they’ll start melting pretty fast).
lifestyle

Influencer does relatable behind the scenes look into those 'flawless transition' videos

They look a lot easier than they actually are.

Anna Shvets and Radomir Jordanovic|Canva

Influencer's relatable behind the scene transition is hilarious

Most people have seen those fancy transition videos on social media. The person starts off either in a bath robe or oversized lounge wear while music plays, suddenly their hand waves in front of the camera and poof, they're a bombshell. It's often so flawless that it looks like there was some sort of magic involved.

But there's no magic and in most cases, there's not even a trick of the camera. These are just people determined to make the most flawless transition as possible and one influencer is pulling off the veil on what actually goes into these trends. Courtney Michelle Dlugos posted a behind the scenes recently and it hilariously captures what is actually happening on the other side of the camera.

Dlugos starts off in a bathrobe and towel lip syncing to the music playing before closing the bathroom door and immediately reopening it to stop the camera. Then she's seen brushing her teeth, cleaning her ears and burning herself with the curling iron.

tiktok behind the scenes
Pop Culture

Steve Martin has the best response to hearing that his book was banned in Florida

He thinks it's for the best.

via Joella Marano/Wikimedia Commons

Steve Martin's 2000 novella, "Shopgirl."

Over the past few years, book bans have been happening in public libraries and schools across America. In the 2022-2023 school year alone, over 3,300 books were banned in 182 school districts in 37 states.

Most books that have been banned deal with LGBTQ and racial themes. According to a report from PEN America, Florida has been the most aggressive state regarding book bans, accounting for about 40% of those taken off the shelves.

On November 5, Collier County, Florida, announced that it was banning 300 books from its school libraries out of an effort to comply with state law HB 1069, which says books that depict or describe “sexual content” can be challenged for removal.

Keep ReadingShow less
book bans
