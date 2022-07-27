+
Pop Culture

Brilliant artist's 'infinite' work tells a beautiful story that never seems to end

Why doesn’t it get pixelated?

vector art, pixel art, lucas vaskange
via Vaskange/Twitter

The incredible art of Lucas Vaskange.

We’re all accustomed to pinching on a photo to zoom in when looking at an image on our smartphones. But we realize there’s a limit to how far one can go before the picture becomes totally pixelated.

That’s why a new piece by Parisian artist Lucas Vaskange has fascinated millions of people on social media. One of his latest works seems to go on forever—the more you pinch, the more the world opens up to the viewer.

The piece of art starts outside of an artist's desk then zooms in on a photo of the artist with what appears to be an apple. But as Vaskange continues to zoom into the photo, we see there are another seven layers to the piece.

The video has been seen more than 5 million times since it was posted on July 26.

One of the most common questions about the piece is why doesn’t it become pixelated after a few zooms?

A Twitter user named Muzzammil Shariff pointed out that the artwork wasn’t made with pixels, but with vector technology. What’s the difference?

"While pixels are literal ‘blocks’ of an image simulating the points on your screen, vectors are points, lines, curves and polygons on an algebraic grid. These points, lines, curves, and basic polygons are called ‘primitives,’ and are the basic building blocks of vector art," Eric Z. Goodnight explains at How-To Geek.

Vaskange’s work is blowing a lot of people’s minds because they’ve never seen a piece of vector art that went that deep before. It’s a brilliant use of new technology that’s sure to lead to countless more amazing works that will take people far beyond the second dimension.

art
Trending Stories