10 things that made us smile this week
Turkey cuddle farms, frog hotels and quetzalcoatlus costumes—all gathered to make you smile.
Each week, Upworthy rounds up 10 delightful things that made us smile so that you can enter the weekend with a dash of hope and joy. It's our way of providing a respite from the often heavy and dreary content readily available on the internet.
This week, there might even be some bonus emotions—perhaps a jaw dropped in wonder or the shedding of a happy tear. But still, we are sharing stories that celebrate humanity and the human experience.
And it's the embrace of these rich, complex feelings that lead to more happiness, humility and overall balance. So, doomscroll no more, and instead add a little bit of cheerscrolling to your online regimen today. Starting with...
1. A young boy's unbridled joy after finding out he gets to be a quetzalcoatlus (his favorite dinosaur) for Halloween
A) Kudos to this little boy for being able to properly pronounce quetzalcoatlus; B) His high-pitched squeals of excitement go straight to the heart.
2. Woman shares emotional reunion with her favorite teacher 30 years later
On National Teacher Day, no less. Lora is a customer service agent who spotted a childhood teacher getting on a WestJet flight in Toronto. She shared her memories about this special teacher on the microphone and shouted out Ms. O’Connell, thanking her for instilling a love of Shakespeare and piano playing.
Yep, this is one of those happy tear stories.
3. Artist's unusual painting techniques have people mesmerized and inspired all at the same time
Jay Lee is a painter on YouTube who uses unconventional painting techniques that are not only extremely soothing to watch, but actually make the art feel a bit more attainable to anyone who'd like to try their hand but feel overwhelmed.
In other words, have we just found the next Bob Ross?
You can read about him here.
4. Librarian finds the sweetest way to help others find comfort with death
Usually, death isn't exactly something to smile about. But the way that Rosie Grant has delighted her followers on TikTok with recipes for delicious cookies, pies and other treats found on gravestones (cause yeah, apparently it's a thing) has people finding connection with those who've passed in a creative and heartfelt way.
You can read more about Rosie here.
5. Rediscovered clip of an 8-year-old martial arts badass is just so freakin' cool
@brannmanndan Flashback to 2014. JJ McParland winning thebCadet World Championships. #weapons#martialarts#kickboxing#sword#samurai♬ original sound - Brannmanndan
Jesse-Jane McParland is one of the best martial arts performers in the world. Now, at 16, she holds more than 300 martial arts titles, rightfully earning her the name of JJ Golden Dragon. This clip is from when McParland was but a wee dragon at only 8 years old, and really is the stuff of legend.
6. A farm that's hosting a turkey cuddle fest for Thanksgiving, because yay
A farm in California is already hatching plans to celebrate Thanksgiving by letting folks enjoy some family-friendly hugs with a feathered friend, followed by a slice of vegan pie.
7. Guy creates an authentic Terminator costume by creating a light-up prosthetic eye
@bsmachinist#terminator#terminatoreye#cyborg#cyborgeye#cyberpunk#cyberpunkfashion#ocularprosthetics#ocularprosthesis#retinoblastomasurvivor#fuckcancer#prostheticeye#prosthetics♬ Terminator 2: Judgment Day Theme - Everrune
Brian (@bsmachinist on TikTok) lost his eye to cancer, but creates his own prosthetic eyes that light up and come in cool shapes. People love his red glowing Terminator eye in particular.
8. Just a dog reminding us how to live a happy life
May you live life like a dog. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z4CK5l3POg— Bunsen and BEAKER (@bunsenbernerbmd) October 19, 2022
Forgotten how to frolic in the rain? Just take a look at how this doggo does it, and be reminded of the importance of play.
9. A beautiful display of green frogs chilling in vivid pink flowers looks like something straight out of a fairy tale
I needed dahlia frog hotel today, so I imagine you might too pic.twitter.com/0n2ZaMDUWX— Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) October 24, 2022
Frogs, welcome to the Dahlia Hotel.
10. An adorable puppy ready to lend a "halping" paw
I halp...🐶🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/kQQJMqxbDu— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 20, 2022
Bringing a whole new meaning to the term "joy ride."